European Commission President on drones around Copenhagen airport: critical infrastructure under threat, and Europe will respond decisively

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the drone incident near Copenhagen airport with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen. She emphasized that Europe's critical infrastructure is under threat, and Europe will respond decisively.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on the drone incident around Copenhagen Airport in Denmark, stating that European critical infrastructure is under threat, and Europe will respond decisively, UNN reports.

Just spoke with Prime Minister (of Denmark) Frederiksen regarding the drone intrusion around Copenhagen Airport. While the facts are still being established, it is clear that we are seeing a trend of constant confrontations at our borders. Our critical infrastructure is under threat. And Europe will respond to this threat strongly and decisively.

- wrote European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X.

Recall

Airports in Denmark and Norway, namely Copenhagen and Oslo, two of Northern Europe's busiest airports, were closed for several hours after drones were spotted in their airspace late on Monday, September 22, affecting tens of thousands of passengers due to flight diversions.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that the incident indicates growing threats to the country's critical infrastructure. According to her, no options are ruled out regarding who is behind this.

In recent days, there have been a number of disruptions at European airports.

Last Friday, a cyberattack disabled check-in and boarding systems provided by Collins Aerospace, a division of RTX, affecting operations at London Heathrow Airport, as well as airports in Berlin and Brussels. Throughout the weekend and into Monday, the effects of the cyberattack continued to paralyze air travel across the region.

