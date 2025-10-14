Venezuela closes embassy in Norway after Nobel Prize awarded to opposition leader María Machado – BBC

The Venezuelan government has announced the closure of its embassy in Norway – a decision made shortly after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize. Officially, Caracas explains this step as a "restructuring of diplomatic missions," but international observers view it as a political signal of dissatisfaction with the Norwegian committee's decision. This is reported in a BBC article, writes UNN.

Details

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Venezuelan embassy in Oslo ceased operations without any official explanation. A representative of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry called this step "regrettable," emphasizing that Norway seeks to maintain diplomatic dialogue with Venezuela, despite the contradictions between the countries.

Despite our differences, Norway would like to maintain dialogue with Venezuela and will continue to work in this direction. Nobel Prizes are awarded independently of the Norwegian government – noted the representative of the foreign policy department.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Nobel Committee stated that María Corina Machado was awarded the Peace Prize "for her tireless struggle for the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and efforts aimed at a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Recall

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to María Corina Machado for her struggle for democracy and the rights of the Venezuelan people, the Nobel Committee announced on October 10.

