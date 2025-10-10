Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
09:44 AM • 3924 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:38 AM • 1676 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy
09:08 AM • 4826 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 10679 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 13903 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 23314 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 43977 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35057 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 41510 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 42106 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reportedOctober 10, 12:22 AM • 24686 views
All of Ukraine is under missile threat: Russians have launched a MiG-31K, Kinzhal launches recordedOctober 10, 02:01 AM • 9878 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideoOctober 10, 02:12 AM • 20947 views
Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shownPhotoVideo05:21 AM • 8256 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo06:38 AM • 15242 views
Publications
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?09:44 AM • 3942 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 64503 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 73919 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 68203 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 57456 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 202 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 3972 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 64495 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 28508 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 42655 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
The New York Times

Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4838 views

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado for her work in promoting the democratic rights of the people of Venezuela. Donald Trump did not receive the award, despite his lobbying campaign.

Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado for her "tireless work in promoting the democratic rights of the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," the Nobel Committee announced on October 10, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, US President Donald Trump did not receive the award.

As reported by FT, Donald Trump had previously launched an unprecedented campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize, pressuring both the Norwegian government and the Nobel Committee itself. The US president, it was stated, insisted that he deserved the world's most prestigious award for his attempts to end the war in Gaza, but experts in Oslo warned that such "aggressive lobbying" could backfire.

As noted by the Nobel Committee, the 2025 Peace Prize is awarded to "a brave and dedicated champion of peace – a woman who keeps the flame of democracy alive amidst growing darkness." "Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado has proven that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace. She embodies the hope for a different future, where citizens' fundamental rights are protected and their voices are heard," the statement reads.

As a leader of the democratic movement in Venezuela, this year's Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado, it is noted, "is one of the most outstanding examples of civic courage in Latin America in recent times."

"Ms. Machado has been a key unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided – an opposition that found common ground in demanding free elections and representative government," the committee noted.

As noted, María Corina Machado has worked for years for the freedom of the Venezuelan people.

"Last year, Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado was forced to live in hiding. Despite serious threats to her life, she remained in the country, and this choice inspired millions of people," the committee stated.

"When authoritarian regimes seize power, it is crucial to recognize the courageous defenders of freedom who rise up and resist. Democracy depends on people who refuse to be silent, who dare to step forward despite serious risk, and who remind us that freedom can never be taken for granted, but must always be defended – with words, courage, and determination," the Nobel Committee emphasized.

Trump achieved a breakthrough on Gaza, but too late for the Nobel Peace Prize09.10.25, 13:35 • 2948 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Oslo
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Norway
United States
Gaza Strip