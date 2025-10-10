Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado for her "tireless work in promoting the democratic rights of the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," the Nobel Committee announced on October 10, writes UNN.

Thus, US President Donald Trump did not receive the award.

As reported by FT, Donald Trump had previously launched an unprecedented campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize, pressuring both the Norwegian government and the Nobel Committee itself. The US president, it was stated, insisted that he deserved the world's most prestigious award for his attempts to end the war in Gaza, but experts in Oslo warned that such "aggressive lobbying" could backfire.

As noted by the Nobel Committee, the 2025 Peace Prize is awarded to "a brave and dedicated champion of peace – a woman who keeps the flame of democracy alive amidst growing darkness." "Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado has proven that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace. She embodies the hope for a different future, where citizens' fundamental rights are protected and their voices are heard," the statement reads.

As a leader of the democratic movement in Venezuela, this year's Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado, it is noted, "is one of the most outstanding examples of civic courage in Latin America in recent times."

"Ms. Machado has been a key unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided – an opposition that found common ground in demanding free elections and representative government," the committee noted.

As noted, María Corina Machado has worked for years for the freedom of the Venezuelan people.

"Last year, Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado was forced to live in hiding. Despite serious threats to her life, she remained in the country, and this choice inspired millions of people," the committee stated.

"When authoritarian regimes seize power, it is crucial to recognize the courageous defenders of freedom who rise up and resist. Democracy depends on people who refuse to be silent, who dare to step forward despite serious risk, and who remind us that freedom can never be taken for granted, but must always be defended – with words, courage, and determination," the Nobel Committee emphasized.

