Drone flyover over Copenhagen airport: Danish PM speaks of attack on critical infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Copenhagen airport was closed due to unknown drones flying over, causing flight delays. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the incident the most serious attack on the country's critical infrastructure.

Drone flyover over Copenhagen airport: Danish PM speaks of attack on critical infrastructure

Denmark closed its Copenhagen airport on Monday after unknown drones flew nearby. On Tuesday, the authorities held their third press conference, and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the incident the most serious attack on the country's critical infrastructure to date. Her words were reported by TV 2 Nyheder, writes UNN.

Details

Drone flights over Copenhagen Airport forced authorities to temporarily close runways, leading to flight delays and cancellations. PET (Danish Security and Intelligence Service) and the capital's police held another press conference on Tuesday morning, at which they confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and they do not rule out any scenarios regarding the individuals or organizations that could have been behind the incident.

Cyberattack paralyzes major European airports, attackers demand ransom - BBC22.09.25, 16:39 • 2882 views

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in a written statement to TV 2, emphasized that the event indicates growing threats to the country's critical infrastructure.

What we saw last night is the most serious attack on Denmark's critical infrastructure to date. This speaks to the times we live in and what we as a society must be prepared for.

- she noted.

The authorities also link the incident to a number of recent events in Europe, including drone attacks, airspace violations, and hacker attacks on airports. Police representatives emphasized that ensuring the safety of the airport and citizens remains a priority, and all services are working to investigate and prevent similar incidents in the future.

We obviously do not rule out any options regarding who is behind this. And it is obvious that this indicates the events that we have been able to observe recently, in particular, other drone attacks, airspace violations, and hacker attacks on European airports.

- Frederiksen concluded.

According to TV 2, Russia has already denied its involvement in drone flights at Copenhagen Airport. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Recall

On Monday evening, September 22, Copenhagen International Airport in Denmark temporarily suspended operations due to drones spotted in its airspace.

On September 23, the main airports of Denmark and Norway - Copenhagen and Oslo - resumed operations after being forced to close on Monday evening due to drone sightings.

Danish police said on September 23 that the drones that closed the country's main airport a day earlier were likely operated by a "competent operator" who was trying to demonstrate certain skills, but the suspects have not yet been identified.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldEvents
Mette Frederiksen
Oslo
Copenhagen
Denmark
Norway
Europe