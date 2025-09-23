Danish party leaders gathered for an urgent briefing after drone incident in Copenhagen

In Denmark, all leaders of parliamentary parties were invited to a confidential briefing after a drone incident at Copenhagen Airport overnight. The meeting will also be attended by the heads of the country's police and security services, reports Danish broadcaster TV2, writes UNN.

Details

According to TV2, the incident occurred in the evening and is currently being investigated by security services.

The briefing is based on drone flights that closed the airspace over Copenhagen Airport for four hours on Monday evening – TV2 reports.

Details regarding the type of drone, its location during the incident, and possible consequences for air traffic are currently not disclosed due to the confidentiality of the investigation. The participation of political leaders in the meeting underscores the seriousness of the situation and the potential impact of the event on national security.

Recall

On Monday evening, September 22, Copenhagen International Airport in Denmark temporarily suspended operations due to drones spotted in its airspace.

On September 23, the main airports of Denmark and Norway – Copenhagen and Oslo – resumed operations after being forced to close on Monday evening due to drone sightings.

Danish police said on September 23 that the drones that closed the country's main airport a day earlier were likely operated by a "competent operator" who was trying to demonstrate certain skills, but suspects have not yet been identified.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the incident as the most serious attack on the country's critical infrastructure to date.