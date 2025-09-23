$41.380.13
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2740 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12600 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 11552 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 36050 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 32291 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 32906 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 47587 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 48271 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44388 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69548 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Danish party leaders gathered for an urgent briefing after drone incident in Copenhagen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

In Denmark, leaders of parliamentary parties were invited to a confidential briefing after a night-time drone incident at Copenhagen Airport. The meeting will be attended by the heads of the country's police and security services.

Danish party leaders gathered for an urgent briefing after drone incident in Copenhagen

In Denmark, all leaders of parliamentary parties were invited to a confidential briefing after a drone incident at Copenhagen Airport overnight. The meeting will also be attended by the heads of the country's police and security services, reports Danish broadcaster TV2, writes UNN.

Details

According to TV2, the incident occurred in the evening and is currently being investigated by security services.

The briefing is based on drone flights that closed the airspace over Copenhagen Airport for four hours on Monday evening

– TV2 reports.

Details regarding the type of drone, its location during the incident, and possible consequences for air traffic are currently not disclosed due to the confidentiality of the investigation. The participation of political leaders in the meeting underscores the seriousness of the situation and the potential impact of the event on national security.

Recall

On Monday evening, September 22, Copenhagen International Airport in Denmark temporarily suspended operations due to drones spotted in its airspace.

On September 23, the main airports of Denmark and Norway – Copenhagen and Oslo – resumed operations after being forced to close on Monday evening due to drone sightings.

Danish police said on September 23 that the drones that closed the country's main airport a day earlier were likely operated by a "competent operator" who was trying to demonstrate certain skills, but suspects have not yet been identified.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the incident as the most serious attack on the country's critical infrastructure to date.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Mette Frederiksen
Oslo
Copenhagen
Denmark
Norway