In six months: Venislavsky explained when Ukraine will be able to legally use anti-personnel mines

Ukraine will be able to legally use anti-personnel mines six months after the President's decree enacting the NSDC decision. This was reported at a briefing by People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky, according to an UNN correspondent.

Since the President issued a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, accordingly - a notification to the UN Secretary-General, who is the depositary of this document, and... in 6 months – Ukraine will already be able to use them (anti-personnel mines – ed.) - Venislavsky stated.

Reference

The Ottawa Convention, better known as the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction, was adopted on September 18, 1997, at a diplomatic conference in Oslo.

The document was opened for signature in Ottawa on December 3-4 of the same year and entered into force on March 1, 1999. Ukraine joined this international treaty in February 1999, signing it in New York. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the convention on May 18, 2005.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention prohibiting anti-personnel mines. The decision of the National Security Council, adopted on June 29, 2025, enters into force on the day of publication.