"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:30 AM
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Facebook

In six months: Venislavsky explained when Ukraine will be able to legally use anti-personnel mines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 179 views

Ukraine will be able to legally use anti-personnel mines six months after the President's decree on the enactment of the NSDC decision. This is due to Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits their use.

Ukraine will be able to legally use anti-personnel mines six months after the President's decree enacting the NSDC decision. This was reported at a briefing by People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky, according to an UNN correspondent. 

Since the President issued a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, accordingly - a notification to the UN Secretary-General, who is the depositary of this document, and... in 6 months – Ukraine will already be able to use them (anti-personnel mines – ed.)

- Venislavsky stated. 

Reference

The Ottawa Convention, better known as the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction, was adopted on September 18, 1997, at a diplomatic conference in Oslo.

The document was opened for signature in Ottawa on December 3-4 of the same year and entered into force on March 1, 1999. Ukraine joined this international treaty in February 1999, signing it in New York. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the convention on May 18, 2005.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention prohibiting anti-personnel mines. The decision of the National Security Council, adopted on June 29, 2025, enters into force on the day of publication. 

Alona Utkina

