Two landslides in Oslo forced hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes

Two landslides occurred in the Norwegian capital, causing real chaos: hundreds of residents were forced to leave their homes. Geologists examined the scene, but could not alleviate the anxiety, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

According to media reports, it all started yesterday evening with the first descent of soil and stones. The situation turned out to be so unstable that half an hour later the police began evacuating several residential buildings, including a student dormitory. In total, about 400 people had to leave their apartments.

I had just returned home when I heard a terrible rumble right outside the window. I didn't understand what was happening, opened the window — and saw huge stones on the lawn near the neighboring house. - said one of the evacuated students.

This morning, a second, smaller rockfall with a landslide occurred. Geologists examined the scene, but could not alleviate the anxiety.

The situation will be re-evaluated, but it will probably be a long time before residents can return home. - said Oslo police chief Monica Engebretsen.

Massive landslide turned Italian town into dust cloud