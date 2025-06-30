Massive landslide turned Italian town into dust cloud

A thick cloud of dust enveloped the town of San Vito di Cadore in the Veneto region. Local residents are seriously concerned about the flow of rock debris that broke off from the Coda-Marcora slope in the Dolomites. The natural disaster brings noise, dust, and a threat.

In the heart of the Dolomites, a new landslide from Croda Marcora has caused concern among residents of San Vito di Cadore, a town of 2,000 people in the Italian province of Belluno. The landslide in Italy left the streets and houses in the community of San Vito di Cadore literally "buried" under a thick layer of dust.

Chilling photos and videos on social media show cars, trees, and meadows covered in fine rock dust.

"First we heard this deafening explosion, and then everything went white." – described one resident.

The largest landslide occurred on the night from Saturday to Sunday. The wind also carried dust to neighboring cities, newspapers write.

According to official data, there were no casualties. Firefighters from Cortina and volunteers from San Vito promptly intervened at the scene to assess the situation.

According to Italian media, the current breakup occurred on Croda Marcora (a component of the mountains in the Dolomites in the Veneto region of northern Italy - ed.), in the same place as two weeks ago but was somewhat smaller in scale than the one that occurred two weeks ago. As the press writes, the landslide on June 15 caused several people, as noted, to "be left homeless."

Nevertheless, as a result of the current situation, authorities warn that citizens should remain vigilant.

Overall, the local administration is discussing the increasing instability of mountain slopes in the Dolomites area. Due to the recurrence of cases, it can already be concluded that all this is a sign of increasing instability of local mountain slopes. Local residents are concerned.

Geologists are now carefully studying Monte Marcora. Among other things, a helicopter flyover should help to better assess the situation. - newspapers report.

Detailed technical surveys of the affected slope are being conducted to determine the extent of the landslide phenomenon, understand the causes of instability, and plan possible reinforcement or protection works for the safety of cities and residents. Specialists are also carefully monitoring the area for possible new landslides.

