Massive landslide turned Italian town into dust cloud

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11783 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 10487 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 19170 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 36759 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 78480 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 97991 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 114413 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 102166 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 260048 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 195646 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
8.9m/s
42%
744mm
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million weddingJune 30, 06:34 AM • 36012 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 42089 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 51481 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 33336 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 27973 views
Publications
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11783 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 78480 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 260048 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 278331 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 264517 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 28274 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 51779 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 77394 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 89086 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 195646 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Shahed-136
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon

Massive landslide turned Italian town into dust cloud

Kyiv • UNN

 • 819 views

San Vito di Cadore in the Dolomites of northern Italy was covered by a thick cloud of dust after a new landslide on the Crod-Marcora slope. Officially, there were no casualties, but local residents are concerned about the growing instability of the mountain slopes.

Massive landslide turned Italian town into dust cloud

A thick cloud of dust enveloped the town of San Vito di Cadore in the Veneto region. Local residents are seriously concerned about the flow of rock debris that broke off from the Coda-Marcora slope in the Dolomites. The natural disaster brings noise, dust, and a threat.

Reported by UNN with reference to Corriere della Sera and T-Online.

Details

In the heart of the Dolomites, a new landslide from Croda Marcora has caused concern among residents of San Vito di Cadore, a town of 2,000 people in the Italian province of Belluno. The landslide in Italy left the streets and houses in the community of San Vito di Cadore literally "buried" under a thick layer of dust.

Chilling photos and videos on social media show cars, trees, and meadows covered in fine rock dust.

"First we heard this deafening explosion, and then everything went white."

– described one resident.

The largest landslide occurred on the night from Saturday to Sunday. The wind also carried dust to neighboring cities, newspapers write.

According to official data, there were no casualties. Firefighters from Cortina and volunteers from San Vito promptly intervened at the scene to assess the situation.

According to Italian media, the current breakup occurred on Croda Marcora (a component of the mountains in the Dolomites in the Veneto region of northern Italy - ed.), in the same place as two weeks ago but was somewhat smaller in scale than the one that occurred two weeks ago. As the press writes, the landslide on June 15 caused several people, as noted, to "be left homeless."

Tragic end of the search: two climbers failed to return from the highest rock in Italy27.12.24, 15:36 • 19823 views

Nevertheless, as a result of the current situation, authorities warn that citizens should remain vigilant.

Overall, the local administration is discussing the increasing instability of mountain slopes in the Dolomites area. Due to the recurrence of cases, it can already be concluded that all this is a sign of increasing instability of local mountain slopes. Local residents are concerned.

Geologists are now carefully studying Monte Marcora. Among other things, a helicopter flyover should help to better assess the situation.

- newspapers report.

Detailed technical surveys of the affected slope are being conducted to determine the extent of the landslide phenomenon, understand the causes of instability, and plan possible reinforcement or protection works for the safety of cities and residents. Specialists are also carefully monitoring the area for possible new landslides.

Recall

In northwestern Colombia, a landslide occurred, killing at least 10 people and injuring 15.

Italian speleologist Ottavia Piana was injured after falling in the Bueno Fonteno cave near Bergamo. Rescuers are using micro-explosives to evacuate her from a depth of 580 meters.

Galician beaches are suffering from a spill of plastic pellets after a container ship lost its cargo, prompting hundreds of volunteers to clean up the contamination.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Colombia
Italy
Portugal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9