Another Country Withdraws From Ottawa Convention Banning Anti-Personnel Mines: Details

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
06:55 AM • 1590 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 22053 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 63020 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 75293 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 81235 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 81540 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 63470 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 63374 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 64791 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 78169 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
5m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news
Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26June 26, 12:41 AM • 4800 views
Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind barsJune 26, 01:14 AM • 30827 views
ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed this01:45 AM • 31617 views
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCD02:17 AM • 31400 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 people05:44 AM • 12903 views
Publications
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 50889 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 57564 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 67212 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passportJune 25, 01:29 PM • 91723 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 167639 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Ruslan Kravchenko
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 1438 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 24488 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 33043 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 30550 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 66811 views
Actual
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Anti-personnel mine
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Another Country Withdraws From Ottawa Convention Banning Anti-Personnel Mines: Details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

The Polish Sejm voted in favor of the country's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, allowing the use of anti-personnel mines. The Minister of Defense stated that the country cannot have restrictions in protecting itself from a Russian invasion.

Another Country Withdraws From Ottawa Convention Banning Anti-Personnel Mines: Details

The Sejm of the Republic of Poland voted to withdraw the country from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. This is reported by UNN referring to WNP.

Details

Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that Poland cannot be subjected to any restrictions that would prevent it from defending itself in the event of a Russian invasion.

Reference

Poland and four other countries have withdrawn from the anti-personnel mine ban treaty. These are Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia: the military command of these states is working on mining the territories bordering Russia and Belarus in order to deter the Russians from attacking NATO.

The Ottawa Convention or the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction was adopted at a diplomatic conference in Oslo on September 18, 1997 and opened for signature in Ottawa on December 3-4, 1997. It entered into force on March 1, 1999.

Ukraine signed the convention in February 1999 in New York. The ratification of the treaty by the Verkhovna Rada took place on May 18, 2005.

Recall

Lithuania has proposed to build a high-tech defense line on the border with Russia and Belarus. This includes anti-personnel mines, anti-tank ditches and long-range artillery, costing EUR 1 billion.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Belarus
Verkhovna Rada
Latvia
NATO
Oslo
Finland
New York City
Lithuania
Estonia
Ukraine
Anti-personnel mine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9