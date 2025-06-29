Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines: text of Zelenskyy's decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. The relevant decree appeared on the website of the Office of the President, reports UNN.

Details

In accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the President decided to enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated June 29, 2025, "On Ukraine's withdrawal from the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction of September 18, 1997."

Control over the implementation of this decision is entrusted to the Secretary of the NSDC, Oleksandr Lytvynenko. The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

Reference

The Ottawa Convention or the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction was adopted at a diplomatic conference in Oslo on September 18, 1997, and opened for signature in Ottawa on December 3-4, 1997. It entered into force on March 1, 1999.

Ukraine signed the convention in February 1999 in New York. The ratification of the treaty by the Verkhovna Rada took place on May 18, 2005.

Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine states that decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine are enacted by decrees of the President of Ukraine.

Reminder

People's Deputy, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko announced Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention and the corresponding decree by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.