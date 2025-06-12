Kokhan wins silver at Diamond League stage in hammer throw
Kyiv • UNN
Mykhailo Kokhan finished second at the prestigious Diamond League stage in Oslo with a result of 79.95 m. Ethan Katzberg from Canada won, this is Kokhan's first podium at this level.
Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan took 2nd place in the hammer throwing sector at the prestigious Diamond League stage in Oslo (Norway). This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
Since hammer throwing is not part of the official Diamond League program, the competition was held on the eve of the main block of competitions.
In the final attempt, Mykhailo demonstrated his best result of the competition day: he sent the hammer to 79.95 m. This result helped the Ukrainian to take second place. The victory was celebrated by the Olympic champion of Paris, Ethan Katzberg from Canada - his result was 80.19 m.
It is noted that this is already the sixth podium for Mykhailo Kokhan in the current season, but the first at the Diamond League level.
The main part of the competition in Oslo will take place today, June 12.
