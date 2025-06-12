Historical victory: Ukrainian volleyball players beat the US team at the start of the League of Nations
Kyiv • UNN
The men's volleyball team of Ukraine is performing in the League of Nations for the first time and immediately defeated the bronze medalists of the 2024 Olympics - the US team with a score of 3:0. There are three more matches ahead in the first week of the tournament.
The men's national volleyball team of Ukraine convincingly won their first ever match in the League of Nations. Our volleyball players convincingly defeated the bronze medalists of the previous Olympics, the US team. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
The men's national volleyball team of Ukraine is participating in the League of Nations for the first time in history - a prestigious annual tournament among national teams, which has been held since 2018.
In their debut match, which took place on the legendary "Maracanazinho" court in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), the "blue and yellows" won a brilliant victory over the bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games - the US team with a score of 3:0 (25:22, 25:20, 25:23)
It is noted that the Ukrainian team won participation in this year's tournament thanks to its place in the world ranking at the end of the 2024 season.
Ahead - three more matches of the first week of the League of Nations: Cuba, Brazil, Iran.
