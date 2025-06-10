Ukraine won the first team place in hand-to-hand combat at the CSIT World Sports Games

The Ukrainian national team in hand-to-hand combat won the first team place at the CSIT World Sports Games 2025, which took place in the Greek city of Loutraki. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian athletes won a total of 48 medals: 13 gold, 23 silver, 12 bronze.

Gold medals were won by:

Full contact:

Lutskiv Nazar (70 kg);

Huseynov Murad (75 kg);

Kysylytsia Oleksandr (80 kg);

Pavliuk Lilia (+75 kg);

Vasylieva Kateryna (+65 kg)

Light contact:

Mykhnyk Vitalii (+90 kg);

Skydan Dmytro (60 kg);

Kulyk Sviatoslav (65 kg);

Honcharenko Artem (70 kg);

Sokur Makar (75 kg);

Hlazov Stanislav (80 kg);

Khotin Yevhenii (90 kg);

Mykhnyk Valentyna (65 kg)

As noted in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the competition in Loutraki became an important stage in the international sports calendar of Ukraine, once again demonstrating the high level of training of domestic athletes.