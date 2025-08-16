European leaders continue to react to the Trump-Putin summit held in Alaska

European politicians are commenting on the results of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, calling for continued pressure on Moscow and further support for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Thank you Donald Trump for the update on the negotiations in Alaska. The EU is working closely with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the United States to achieve a just and lasting peace - Ursula von der Leyen wrote on the social network X.

She also emphasized the extremely important reliable security guarantees that protect the vital interests of Ukraine and Europe.

In turn, the President of the European Council, António Costa, also welcomed Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts on the social network X, emphasizing that the killings must stop.

We welcome Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The killings must stop. The European Union will continue to cooperate with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the USA to achieve a just and lasting peace - the message says.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb wrote on X: "Thank you Trump for the briefing on your discussions in Alaska. Reliable and convincing security guarantees for Ukraine are a key element of lasting peace."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated in her statement: "Finally, there is a glimmer of hope for the start of peace discussions in Ukraine. Italy is contributing together with its Western allies."

Meanwhile, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stated in Oslo that Russian President Vladimir Putin once again voiced well-known arguments, including emphasizing the so-called "root causes" of the war, which is essentially a justification for the illegal invasion of Ukraine. "Our position is clear: we must continue to put pressure on Russia and even intensify it, so that it clearly understands - aggression will have to be paid for," Reuters quoted him as saying.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that after the Trump-Putin summit, the situation is "uncertain," and that Russian bombardments in the evening prove that Russia "does not want peace."

We welcome President Trump's efforts to end the killings in Ukraine, end Russia's aggressive war, and achieve a just and lasting peace. Ukraine can count on our unwavering solidarity in our work towards achieving peace that will protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe - wrote German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday that Russia has no intention of ending its war against Ukraine "anytime soon," but, she said, it is the US that "has the power to force Russia to seriously sit down at the negotiating table."

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a coordination meeting on Ukraine. Security guarantees that will accompany a lasting peace will be discussed.