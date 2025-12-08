President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London

$42.060.13
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 8640 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 13296 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 19846 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 24519 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 25012 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 16728 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 27312 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13576 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13654 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

The President of Ukraine summarized his meetings in London with European leaders. The unity of allies, security guarantees, reconstruction, and further defense support for Ukraine were discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, summarizing his meetings in London with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European leaders, emphasized the importance of allied unity for achieving peace and further supporting Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader wrote about this on his Telegram channel after the negotiations, UNN reports.

Details

Very important things for today are unity between Europe and Ukraine, as well as unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the United States. I am grateful to the leader of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, France - Emmanuel Macron, and Germany - Friedrich Merz for organizing the meeting and for everyone's personal contribution on the path to establishing peace.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

EU leaders concluded talks at Downing Street: Macron and Merz left, Starmer and Zelenskyy continued meeting08.12.25, 17:10 • 1928 views

He also reported that the parties discussed in detail joint diplomatic work with the American side and agreed on a common position on several key issues. In particular, they discussed the importance of security guarantees, the reconstruction process, and the next steps towards peace.

In addition, the leaders separately discussed further defense support for Ukraine. The head of state thanked the leaders for "their readiness to be with our people and help on the path to bringing peace closer."

Zelenskyy concludes talks in London and heads to Brussels for meeting with NATO and EU leaders08.12.25, 18:43 • 1168 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
France
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine