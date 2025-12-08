President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, summarizing his meetings in London with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European leaders, emphasized the importance of allied unity for achieving peace and further supporting Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader wrote about this on his Telegram channel after the negotiations, UNN reports.

Details

Very important things for today are unity between Europe and Ukraine, as well as unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the United States. I am grateful to the leader of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, France - Emmanuel Macron, and Germany - Friedrich Merz for organizing the meeting and for everyone's personal contribution on the path to establishing peace. - Zelenskyy wrote.

He also reported that the parties discussed in detail joint diplomatic work with the American side and agreed on a common position on several key issues. In particular, they discussed the importance of security guarantees, the reconstruction process, and the next steps towards peace.

In addition, the leaders separately discussed further defense support for Ukraine. The head of state thanked the leaders for "their readiness to be with our people and help on the path to bringing peace closer."

