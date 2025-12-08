$42.060.13
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 10738 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 16158 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 22052 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 22943 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 16098 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 26044 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13348 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13400 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
December 8, 09:33 AM • 13288 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Publications
Exclusives
The Guardian

Zelenskyy concludes talks in London and heads to Brussels for meeting with NATO and EU leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

The President of Ukraine has concluded his visit to London, leaving Downing Street after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Great Britain. He is now heading to Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leaders.

Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has concluded his visit to London, leaving Downing Street after a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and is now heading to Brussels, where he plans to hold talks with key European allies. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian leader concluded his visit to the residence of the British Prime Minister with hugs and farewells.

In Brussels, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Earlier today, President Zelenskyy held a joint meeting with Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after which he continued negotiations only with the British Prime Minister.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
NATO
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Brussels
France
Great Britain
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
London