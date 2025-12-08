Zelenskyy concludes talks in London and heads to Brussels for meeting with NATO and EU leaders

Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has concluded his visit to London, leaving Downing Street after a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and is now heading to Brussels, where he plans to hold talks with key European allies. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian leader concluded his visit to the residence of the British Prime Minister with hugs and farewells.

In Brussels, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen.

Photo: Reuters

Earlier today, President Zelenskyy held a joint meeting with Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after which he continued negotiations only with the British Prime Minister.

