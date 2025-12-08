EU leaders concluded talks at Downing Street: Macron and Merz left, Starmer and Zelenskyy continued meeting

A meeting of European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Christian Democrat leader Friedrich Merz, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took place in London, after which Macron and Merz left Downing Street, and Starmer and Zelenskyy continued face-to-face talks. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

After a group photo near the British Prime Minister's residence, all four leaders refused to answer journalists' questions, only briefly chatting on the red carpet and shaking hands.

After the joint part of the meeting, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz walked from Downing Street, while Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to the residence for further bilateral talks.

After the meeting, German Chancellor Merz briefly wrote on social media X:

"The fate of Ukraine is the fate of Europe. We are here to see how we can step up our efforts. No one should doubt: our support will not waver."

