Germany reduced arms exports to Ukraine in 2025

In 2025, German military equipment exports fell to 8.4 billion euros due to reduced supplies to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

According to the results of 2025, the German federal government approved the export of military equipment worth 8.4 billion euros, which is significantly lower than the figures for the previous two years - the post says.

It is noted that in 2024, the volume of approved supplies amounted to 13.3 billion euros, and in 2023 - 12.15 billion euros.

The reason for the decrease was a significant reduction in arms supplies to Ukraine - to 1.14 billion euros compared to 8.15 billion euros a year earlier - DW reports.

As explained by the German government, the current support for Kyiv is carried out under previously issued export licenses, and "funds for Ukraine are directed to long-term projects." In addition, Ukraine is increasingly investing in its own arms production, the Bundestag clarified.

The government of Friedrich Merz approved the largest amount of arms supplies for Norway - 1.31 billion euros. This country became the largest recipient of German military exports due to large orders for battle tanks and submarines.

