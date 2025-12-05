Norway to acquire two more submarines and long-range missiles

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
11:17 AM • 9520 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 12035 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 18647 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 31915 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 41930 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 37041 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 62021 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34353 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57186 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24631 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
88%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 29238 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 24889 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 24432 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 12149 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo08:47 AM • 13388 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 6202 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 9522 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 24435 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 62022 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 47182 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 1062 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 12151 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 21994 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 35916 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 36145 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Diplomat

Norway to acquire two more submarines and long-range missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense will acquire two more submarines and long-range artillery from Germany, increasing the total cost of the order to almost 100 billion kroner. This is due to rising prices for raw materials and defense equipment, as well as the need to counter the activity of Russian submarines.

Norway to acquire two more submarines and long-range missiles

Norway's Ministry of Defense announced on Friday that it plans to acquire two more submarines from Germany and separately several units of long-range artillery at a significantly higher price than before, partly due to high demand for military equipment, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to media reports, this submarine order complements the four submarines that the Scandinavian country has already ordered from the German company Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE). The new submarines will also be ordered from Thyssenkrupp's marine division, recently spun off into a separate company, TKMS (TKMS.DE).

Shares of TKMS, which confirmed the deal, rose 1%.

The new order will amount to 46 billion kroner, bringing the total cost of the submarines close to 100 billion kroner, partly due to rising prices for raw materials and defense equipment.

Appearance of a nuclear submarine in South Korea will increase the risk of an arms race in Asia - Media05.12.25, 14:54 • 650 views

Addendum

NATO countries are increasing defense spending under pressure from US President Donald Trump and alarmed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Norway monitors NATO over a large area of 2 million square kilometers (772,000 square miles) in the North Atlantic, which is used by nuclear submarines of the Russian Northern Fleet.

Britain and Norway create joint fleet to counter Russian submarines04.12.25, 05:26 • 4552 views

A key task of the submarines will be to monitor Russian submarines, whose base is on the Kola Peninsula, in the Arctic region bordering Norway.

"We see that Russian forces in the North Atlantic and the Barents Sea are increasing their activity," said Defense Minister Tore Sandvik.

The first of the six submarines is expected to be delivered in 2029, the ministry said.

In addition, Norway plans to purchase long-range missiles for its army, capable of hitting targets at a distance of 500 km (310 miles) for 19 billion kroner.

The war in Ukraine and the prevalence of missile strikes have shown Western countries the need to build up their capabilities.

"It is important for us to have a defense capability that can deter a potential adversary from harming us," Sandvik said in a statement.

India to receive Russian submarine under $2 billion deal amid Putin's visit - Bloomberg04.12.25, 15:08 • 3934 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Norway
Germany
United States
Ukraine