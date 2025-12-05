Appearance of a nuclear submarine in South Korea will increase the risk of an arms race in Asia - Media

South Korea's pursuit of nuclear submarines is gaining momentum after US President Donald Trump approved the deal, ending decades of US resistance. This is a step that could change Asia's security landscape and escalate the submarine arms race, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

The publication notes that Seoul has long sought to join an elite group of countries operating nuclear submarines to counter North Korea. Trump's approval removed a key obstacle, providing access to fuel under the nuclear agreement between the countries.

However, the rapidly developing program in South Korea could irritate China and pressure Japan to develop similar capabilities, analysts and former military officials say.

"Submarines are highly effective attack systems. An arms race in the region is inevitable," said Choi Il, a retired South Korean Navy submarine captain. Seoul argues that nuclear propulsion is crucial to counter North Korea's underwater threats, including submarine-launched ballistic missiles. Seoul has repeatedly stated that it will not acquire nuclear weapons and respects the non-proliferation regime.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday called the deal a major achievement of his meeting with Trump and said it would enhance security flexibility and defense autonomy.

North Korea claims to be developing similar capabilities, and state media showed leader Kim Jong Un inspecting what they said was a nuclear submarine in March.

How advanced its program is remains unknown, but some analysts suspect Pyongyang is receiving Russian assistance, and the South Korean military has said it is closely monitoring this possibility. Russia and North Korea have said they are strengthening defense cooperation, but have not provided details on technical cooperation in the defense sector.