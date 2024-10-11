DPRK is building a nuclear submarine - South Korean intelligence

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 20909 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 92237 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159827 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133967 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140882 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137969 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178669 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111950 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169923 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138649 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138265 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 80274 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106374 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108547 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159822 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178667 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169920 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197367 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186426 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138265 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138649 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145296 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136785 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153782 views
DPRK is building a nuclear submarine - South Korean intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15725 views

South Korean intelligence has revealed signs that the DPRK is building a new submarine with a possible nuclear engine. The boat is being built in the Sinpo area and is expected to be larger than previous models.

North Korea (DPRK) has probably started building a new submarine. It will be powered by nuclear fuel. This is reported by The War Zone with reference to South Korean intelligence, UNN writes.

Details

According to a South Korean official, the DPRK appears to have begun building a new submarine that could be nuclear powered. This development would be in line with previous reports and would follow the launch last September of a converted Romeo-class diesel-electric submarine from the Cold War, designed to carry ballistic missiles.

Partial signs have been detected that look like the start of construction of a submarine. As the construction is still in its early stages, further confirmation is needed as to whether it is nuclear powered,

- according to a report by the South Korean Defense Intelligence Agency.

An anonymous South Korean military official told the local Yonhap news agency that construction work on the submarine was discovered in the northeastern district of Sinpo - presumably at the Pongdae Submarine Factory - and that the boat would be larger than previous ones built by North Korea.

Its exact tonnage and other details will be determined when progress is made,

- the official said.

The South Korean military's assessment that the new submarine may have a nuclear engine appears to be based on its size, as there is currently no publicly available evidence that North Korea has developed a suitable nuclear reactor for such a boat.

The publication adds that back at the party congress in January 2021, DPRK leader Kim Jong-un announced that "the design of a new nuclear submarine has been studied and is in the final verification stage." Kim added that work on the design of various weapons and sensors for such a design has already been completed.

The upcoming North Korean nuclear submarine was mentioned by the country's state media after Kim Jong Un presided over the launching ceremony of a diesel-electric submarine called Hero Kim Kun Ok, which took place in Sinpo on September 6, 2023.

South Korea accuses russia of illegal arms trade with the DPRK28.09.24, 05:50 • 29514 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea

