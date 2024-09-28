South Korea accuses russia of illegal arms trade with the DPRK

South Korea has accused russia of illegal arms trade with North Korea. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, during his speech at the UN General Assembly, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul accused the terrorist country of illegal arms trade with North Korea. He stated that Pyongyang supplies moscow with missiles and other weapons in exchange for economic and military support.

This information is also confirmed by the United States, Ukraine, and independent analysts.

Cho Tae-yul emphasized the problem of russia's abuse of its veto power in the UN Security Council, which blocks the international community's efforts to end the war.

White House: military cooperation between russia and dPRK threatens not only Ukraine