NATO intercepted Russian nuclear bombers over the Norwegian Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

NATO scrambled fighter jets to intercept Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers that flew over the neutral waters of the Norwegian and Barents Seas. The flight lasted more than seven hours, and Russia called the mission routine.

NATO intercepted Russian nuclear bombers over the Norwegian Sea

The Alliance scrambled fighter jets to intercept Tu-95MS strategic bombers, which dictator Vladimir Putin sent to the borders of Great Britain during the Christmas holidays. The flight of Russian aircraft over the neutral waters of the Norwegian and Barents Seas lasted more than seven hours. The information is reported by Mirror, writes UNN.

Details

Russian missile carriers, known by NATO codification as "Bears", performed maneuvers accompanied by Su-33 fighters. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the mission planned, but the involvement of aircraft, which are part of the nuclear triad, near the British borders is regarded as an attempt to pressure the West.

Before the submarine's destruction in Novorossiysk, the SBU hit the Il-38N maritime reconnaissance aircraft: new details of the unique special operation23.12.25, 20:23 • 3750 views

Long-range Tu-95MS bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas. The flight lasted more than seven hours 

– reported the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Alliance reaction and aircraft characteristics

NATO was forced to react promptly to the approach of aircraft to the area of responsibility of member states. The Russian side confirmed the fact of observation of their aircraft.

At certain stages of the route, long-range bombers were accompanied by fighters of foreign states 

– states the Russian statement, which does not specify which NATO air forces intercepted the Tu-95MS aircraft.

The Tu-95MS remain the only strategic bombers in the world with turboprop engines. In addition to nuclear deterrence, these aircraft are used by the Russian Federation for massive strikes with conventional missiles on the territory of Ukraine, which lead to significant destruction of civilian infrastructure and loss of life.

Poland intercepted a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea and partially closed its airspace due to balloons from Belarus25.12.25, 13:48 • 1040 views

Stepan Haftko

