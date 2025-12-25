Poland intercepted a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea and partially closed its airspace due to balloons from Belarus

Polish fighters intercepted and escorted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the waters of the Baltic Sea. In addition, during the night, contraband probes from Belarus were spotted, and the sky over the country had to be partially closed, UNN reports with reference to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Details

The Polish Armed Forces noted that despite the holiday season, the past night was busy for the Polish air defense services on duty.

This morning, over the international waters of the Baltic Sea, Polish fighters intercepted, visually identified, and escorted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying near the border of Polish airspace from its area of responsibility. - the report says.

In addition, during the night, objects entering Polish airspace from Belarus were observed.

After a detailed analysis, it was established that these were most likely contraband balloons moving according to the direction and speed of the wind. The flight of all objects was constantly monitored by radar systems. To ensure safety, part of the airspace over the Podlaskie Voivodeship was temporarily closed to civilian traffic. - the report says.

The Polish Armed Forces reported that no threat to the security of Polish airspace was detected.

