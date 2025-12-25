Poland intercepted a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea and partially closed its airspace due to balloons from Belarus

$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 4014 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 7352 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 11045 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 10253 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 10503 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 10811 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 41510 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 59923 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31279 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 48412 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The AtlanticDecember 25, 02:17 AM • 23103 views
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 10953 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideo06:45 AM • 9646 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 8078 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 5128 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 4030 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 41517 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 30512 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 59929 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 48415 views
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 3448 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 5236 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 8224 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 17832 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 29276 views
Poland intercepted a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea and partially closed its airspace due to balloons from Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. Part of the sky over Poland was closed due to detected contraband balloons from Belarus.

Poland intercepted a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea and partially closed its airspace due to balloons from Belarus

Polish fighters intercepted and escorted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the waters of the Baltic Sea. In addition, during the night, contraband probes from Belarus were spotted, and the sky over the country had to be partially closed, UNN reports with reference to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Details

The Polish Armed Forces noted that despite the holiday season, the past night was busy for the Polish air defense services on duty.

This morning, over the international waters of the Baltic Sea, Polish fighters intercepted, visually identified, and escorted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying near the border of Polish airspace from its area of responsibility.

- the report says.

Russian drone found in Romania after violating airspace on the night of November 2525.11.25, 15:37 • 2722 views

In addition, during the night, objects entering Polish airspace from Belarus were observed.

After a detailed analysis, it was established that these were most likely contraband balloons moving according to the direction and speed of the wind. The flight of all objects was constantly monitored by radar systems. To ensure safety, part of the airspace over the Podlaskie Voivodeship was temporarily closed to civilian traffic.

- the report says.

The Polish Armed Forces reported that no threat to the security of Polish airspace was detected.

Moldova temporarily closed its airspace due to Russian drones that flew in from Ukraine29.11.25, 02:36 • 5956 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Baltic Sea
Poland