Moldova temporarily closed its airspace due to Russian drones that flew in from Ukraine

On the night of November 29, two drones were detected in the airspace of Moldova, which crossed the border with Ukraine, causing a temporary suspension of air traffic and increased security measures. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Point publication.

Details

According to the publication, two unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in the Voronkove area on the Stanislavka (Odesa region, Ukraine) - Voronkove section on the left bank of the Dniester.

According to the Border Police, the drones were heading towards the village of Velyka Kisnytsia (Ukraine) - Ruslanivka, Soroca district, and crossed the state border of the Republic of Moldova.

As a precautionary measure, the airspace of the Republic of Moldova was temporarily closed and then reopened, with the exception of the northern region. - the post says.

The area through which the drones allegedly flew is being checked, and no objects posing a threat to citizens have been found so far.

The authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Recall

On the night of November 29, Russia again launched a combined attack on Kyiv.

In several districts of the capital, as a result of the attacks, damage to high-rise buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded. There are casualties, including a child.

