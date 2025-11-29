$42.190.11
Consequences of the combined attack on Kyiv: residential buildings damaged, 6 injured, including a child (updated)
08:59 PM • 6838 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 17353 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 23499 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 33452 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 24941 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 19443 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 38899 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22258 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18798 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Moldova temporarily closed its airspace due to Russian drones that flew in from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

On the night of November 29, two drones from Ukraine crossed Moldova's airspace, leading to a temporary suspension of air traffic. The authorities have strengthened security measures, are checking the territory, and are monitoring the situation.

Moldova temporarily closed its airspace due to Russian drones that flew in from Ukraine

On the night of November 29, two drones were detected in the airspace of Moldova, which crossed the border with Ukraine, causing a temporary suspension of air traffic and increased security measures. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Point publication.

Details

According to the publication, two unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in the Voronkove area on the Stanislavka (Odesa region, Ukraine) - Voronkove section on the left bank of the Dniester.

According to the Border Police, the drones were heading towards the village of Velyka Kisnytsia (Ukraine) - Ruslanivka, Soroca district, and crossed the state border of the Republic of Moldova.

As a precautionary measure, the airspace of the Republic of Moldova was temporarily closed and then reopened, with the exception of the northern region.

- the post says.

The area through which the drones allegedly flew is being checked, and no objects posing a threat to citizens have been found so far.

The authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Recall

On the night of November 29, Russia again launched a combined attack on Kyiv.

In several districts of the capital, as a result of the attacks, damage to high-rise buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded. There are casualties, including a child.

Vita Zelenetska

