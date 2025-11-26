Russia does not plan to end the war, continuing terror and aggression - NSDC CCD

The Russian Federation shows no signs of wanting to end the war. Moscow, both through information and military actions, demonstrates its desire to continue terror and aggression, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

At the same time, while politicians discuss the terms of ending the war and establishing peace, Ukrainian military personnel continue to hold the front wherever the Russians are pressing - in difficult battles in the Huliaipole direction, in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk.

It is the Defense Forces of Ukraine that ensure the stability of Ukrainian positions and debunk Russian fakes, as was the case with Kupyansk, which the Russians did not capture, but lied about it – Kovalenko stated.

Recall

OSINT project DeepState reported that Russian occupiers were spotted in the area of the railway station in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Difficult weather conditions - rain and fog - complicate the work of Ukrainian defense forces, and actually "cover" the enemy's actions.

Prior to that, the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian occupiers could not gain a foothold in the center of Pokrovsk and suffered losses.

At the same time, the commander of the 19th Army Corps, General Oleksandr Bakulin, stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine control the city of Kostiantynivka.