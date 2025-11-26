Russia does not plan to end the war, continuing terror and aggression - NSDC CCD

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
10:00 AM • 4166 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 11619 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 23162 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 20785 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 14922 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26631 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 15756 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14070 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 24042 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40807 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.7m/s
80%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 23745 views
Russian city of Cheboksary attacked by drones: military plant likely hitVideoNovember 26, 02:58 AM • 4002 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPDNovember 26, 03:33 AM • 23031 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19PhotoNovember 26, 05:09 AM • 8100 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swift06:56 AM • 10999 views
Publications
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 1382 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 23162 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26631 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 47286 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 55979 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 24947 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 59617 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 77279 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 77716 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 84565 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
9K720 Iskander

Russia does not plan to end the war, continuing terror and aggression - NSDC CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia shows no signs of wanting to end the war. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the front in difficult battles in the Huliaipole, Kupyansk, and Pokrovsk directions.

Russia does not plan to end the war, continuing terror and aggression - NSDC CCD

The Russian Federation shows no signs of wanting to end the war. Moscow, both through information and military actions, demonstrates its desire to continue terror and aggression, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

At the same time, while politicians discuss the terms of ending the war and establishing peace, Ukrainian military personnel continue to hold the front wherever the Russians are pressing - in difficult battles in the Huliaipole direction, in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk.

It is the Defense Forces of Ukraine that ensure the stability of Ukrainian positions and debunk Russian fakes, as was the case with Kupyansk, which the Russians did not capture, but lied about it

– Kovalenko stated.

Recall

OSINT project DeepState reported that Russian occupiers were spotted in the area of the railway station in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Difficult weather conditions - rain and fog - complicate the work of Ukrainian defense forces, and actually "cover" the enemy's actions.

Prior to that, the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian occupiers could not gain a foothold in the center of Pokrovsk and suffered losses.

At the same time, the commander of the 19th Army Corps, General Oleksandr Bakulin, stated that the Defense Forces of Ukraine control the city of Kostiantynivka.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk