Rubrics
Severe snowstorms hit the US and Europe: there are casualties and thousands of delayed flights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

On December 27 and 28, severe snowstorms swept across the US and a number of European countries, leading to fatalities in Sweden and thousands of flight delays in the United States. Storm Johannes left hundreds of thousands of people without power in Scandinavia, and 11 centimeters of snow fell in New York.

Severe snowstorms hit the US and Europe: there are casualties and thousands of delayed flights
Photo: x.com/Def_Century

On Saturday, December 27, and Sunday, December 28, the US and a number of European countries were hit by heavy snowstorms. As a result, there are fatalities in Sweden, and thousands of flights have been delayed in the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News, Reuters and Associated Press.

Details

On Saturday, December 27, storm "Johannes" hit Norway, Sweden and Finland. As a result of the bad weather, at least two people died in Sweden due to a falling tree.

Also, as a result of the storm, at least hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity. More than 120,000 homes in Finland were de-energized. At Kittilä airport in the north of the country, traffic was temporarily stopped - strong winds blew down two planes at once.

11 centimeters of precipitation were recorded in New York, which has not happened since January 2022. Also, on December 27, more than 900 flights were canceled - in total, more than 9,000 flights were delayed across the US.

Recall

On Monday, December 29, cloudy weather, with ice and a blizzard, is expected in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEventsWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Power outage
Snow in Ukraine
Associated Press
Reuters
Finland
New York City
Sweden
Norway
United States
Ukraine