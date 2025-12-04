New Zealand allocates $15 million to PURL program for Ukraine

New Zealand is allocating $15 million to a program for the procurement of American weapons for Ukraine. This was reported on Wednesday, December 3, by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, according to UNN.

Details

The contribution was announced by Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defense Minister Judith Collins.

Peters explained the decision by stating that Ukraine's defense has "significant implications not only for European security but also for the Indo-Pacific region."

That is why New Zealand and Australia today announced a significant contribution to Ukraine's Priority Needs List (PURL). We are working together to support Ukraine as it navigates an increasingly complex strategic environment. - said the minister.

The government's press service calls Ukraine's defense capability a top priority while peace efforts continue.

It is noted that New Zealand's contribution to PURL will only be used to purchase weapons or equipment that complies with international obligations and the country's domestic policy.

Recall

On Wednesday, December 3, Norway, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada announced funding for support packages within the PURL initiative for American weapons for Ukraine totaling over a billion dollars, and Canada and the United Kingdom announced other practical assistance packages worth another approximately $40 million.

The Australian government also announced that it is allocating 95 million Australian dollars for military aid to Ukraine. The package includes contributions to PURL and the Drone Coalition, as well as military equipment.