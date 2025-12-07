$42.180.00
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
The Diplomat

Sweden detects Russian submarines in the Baltic "almost every week" and their number may increase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The Swedish navy detects Russian submarines in the Baltic Sea almost every week. Sweden is preparing for a possible increase in their number if a ceasefire is reached in Ukraine.

Sweden detects Russian submarines in the Baltic "almost every week" and their number may increase

The Swedish Navy almost weekly detects the presence of Russian submarines in the Baltic Sea and is preparing for a possible increase in their number in the event of a ceasefire or truce in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The head of the operational department of the Swedish Navy, Captain Marko Petrovic, stated that Moscow is "constantly strengthening" its presence in the region, and observations of its ships have become a regular occurrence for the Swedish Navy, with the number of such incidents increasing in recent years.

According to him, Russia is strengthening its submarine forces by producing one Kilo-class submarine each year in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, while systematically modernizing its fleet.

When a truce or cessation of hostilities is finally established in Ukraine, we can only assess, and we assess, that Russia will strengthen its capabilities in this region. Therefore, the Swedish Navy needs to constantly develop and focus on the big picture.

- Petrovic warned.

He noted that Russia's "shadow" fleet, consisting of civilian oil tankers, also causes concern, and did not rule out the possibility of using such vessels to launch drones.

To counter the threat, Sweden recently conducted large-scale NATO anti-submarine warfare exercises "Playbook Merlin 25" involving nine countries, including Germany, France, and the United States. Petkovic reported that the Baltic seabed terrain makes it difficult to detect submarines, so increased vigilance by the alliance is especially important.

It is noted that since the beginning of NATO's "Baltic Guardian" operation in January, no serious incidents with cables or underwater infrastructure have been recorded, which indicates the effectiveness of joint security measures in the region.

Recall

Great Britain and Norway will sign a defense agreement to create a joint naval fleet to track Russian submarines in the North Atlantic. This partnership is intended to protect critical underwater cables and enhance security in the region.

Vita Zelenetska

