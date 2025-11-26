$42.400.03
Billion-dollar deal for Baltic Sea security: Poland orders three submarines from Swedish company Saab

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

Poland has chosen the Swedish company Saab to supply three A26 submarines under the "Orka" program, worth 2.3 billion euros. The first vessel is expected in 2030, which will strengthen the country's security in the Baltic Sea.

Photo: Saab

Warsaw announced the selection of the Swedish company Saab to supply three submarines under the "Orka" program. This is one of Poland's largest defense agreements, aimed at strengthening its role and security in the Baltic Sea. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Polish government announced that Swedish Saab won the tender for the construction of new submarines, which are to strengthen the country's naval capabilities amid the growing threat from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Poland to receive over $50 billion for defense strengthening under EU SAFE program – Reuters26.11.25, 15:50 • 2296 views

Sweden presented the best offer in terms of all criteria, delivery times and operational capabilities, especially in the Baltic Sea

– said Polish Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

The contract value is estimated at about 2.3 billion euros. As part of broader cooperation, Sweden also agreed to purchase some weapons from Poland and provide the Polish Army with a training submarine, which, as the Deputy Prime Minister noted, will "fill the gaps" in crew training.

Saab will supply Poland with modern A26 submarines, which are part of a new generation of submarines with enhanced capabilities for operations in the shallow waters of the Baltic Sea. Kosiniak-Kamysz added that the government plans to sign a commercial contract no later than the second quarter of 2026, and Warsaw expects to receive the first vessel in 2030.

NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz25.11.25, 15:00 • 12346 views

