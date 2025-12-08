In Norway, a Russian influence operation on the academic and expert community was exposed - CPD

Sanctioned Russian propagandist Artem Kureev, under a fictitious name, infiltrated the preparation of the Arctic 2050 event at Nord University (Norway). This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD) with reference to data from the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, UNN reports.

It is noted that this event coincided with the moment when Russia was to chair the Arctic Council. At that time, it was especially important for the Kremlin to impose on Russia the image of a constructive partner in the Arctic and to minimize attention to military activity in the region.

Journalists remind that Kureev worked for Russian special services for more than ten years: he organized trips of foreign journalists to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, formed pro-Russian networks of contacts in Europe, and created "expert" platforms for promoting Kremlin messages. Sanctions have been imposed against Kureev and his propaganda project "African Initiative" - the CPD states.

They emphasize that this situation once again proves that Russian propaganda abroad is inextricably linked with the special services.

"Russia is looking for vulnerable platforms to promote its influence, and the Kremlin's operations are not limited to the media space," the CPD summarizes.

In late November, French authorities arrested three people on suspicion of spying for Russia and promoting its war propaganda. The arrests came amid growing concerns about Russian interference across Europe.

