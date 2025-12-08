In Norway, a Russian influence operation on the academic and expert community was exposed - CPD

$42.180.00
December 7, 05:16 PM
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Teenager dies at Vydubychi station after being electrocuted on electric train carriage
December 7, 05:27 PM
Returning from the funeral of his brother, killed by a UAV: in Donbas, Russians attacked a man with a drone
December 7, 05:55 PM
Two explosions rocked Krasnoyarsk industrial zone, one injured
December 7, 06:11 PM
Netanyahu rejects plea bargain in exchange for leaving politics
December 7, 06:55 PM
Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump - The Guardian
11:00 PM
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice
December 6, 12:23 PM
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
December 5, 05:32 PM
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
December 5, 11:30 AM
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 11:17 AM
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
December 5, 06:30 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Petr Pavel
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
December 5, 12:40 PM
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
December 5, 06:50 AM
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
December 4, 02:10 PM
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
December 4, 08:53 AM
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
December 3, 09:06 AM
Technology
Social network
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian

In Norway, a Russian influence operation on the academic and expert community was exposed - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Sanctioned Russian propagandist Artem Kureev, under a fictitious name, infiltrated the preparation of the Arctic 2050 event at Nord University (Norway). This event coincided with the moment when Russia was to chair the Arctic Council.

In Norway, a Russian influence operation on the academic and expert community was exposed - CPD

Sanctioned Russian propagandist Artem Kureev, under a fictitious name, infiltrated the preparation of the Arctic 2050 event at Nord University (Norway). This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD) with reference to data from the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this event coincided with the moment when Russia was to chair the Arctic Council. At that time, it was especially important for the Kremlin to impose on Russia the image of a constructive partner in the Arctic and to minimize attention to military activity in the region.

Journalists remind that Kureev worked for Russian special services for more than ten years: he organized trips of foreign journalists to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, formed pro-Russian networks of contacts in Europe, and created "expert" platforms for promoting Kremlin messages. Sanctions have been imposed against Kureev and his propaganda project "African Initiative"

- the CPD states.

They emphasize that this situation once again proves that Russian propaganda abroad is inextricably linked with the special services.

"Russia is looking for vulnerable platforms to promote its influence, and the Kremlin's operations are not limited to the media space," the CPD summarizes.

Recall

In late November, French authorities arrested three people on suspicion of spying for Russia and promoting its war propaganda. The arrests came amid growing concerns about Russian interference across Europe.

In Poland, a Russian led a spy network of 30 people
02.12.25, 15:42

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Russian propaganda
Norway