Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2732 views

The bill on the legalization of the virtual assets market in Ukraine has received 2,500 amendments, which delays its consideration and voting in the second reading. It is currently not determined who will be the regulator – the NBU or the NSSMC.

Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada

2,500 amendments have already been submitted to the draft law on the legalization of the virtual asset market in Ukraine and the rules for their taxation, and therefore, the submission to the session hall and voting in the second reading will take place only after their full consideration, and thus, the exact date of the vote in the hall cannot be named yet. People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk told UNN about this in a comment.

What the law provides for and the current state

On September 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law that provides for the legalization of the virtual asset market in Ukraine and establishes rules for their taxation.

The document provides that the general tax rate on virtual asset transactions will be 18% corporate income tax and 5% military levy. At the same time, in the first year after the law comes into force, a preferential rate of 5% will apply for withdrawing funds into fiat (ordinary money).

However, it has not yet been determined who will be the regulator - the National Bank of Ukraine or the National Securities and Stock Market Commission.

Currently, the draft law is being prepared by the relevant committee for the second reading.

The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency

Prospects for adoption

As Vasilevska-Smaglyuk said, the deadline for submitting amendments between the first and second readings has already passed, and preliminary work on them is planned to begin next week, including in the format of working groups.

There is no exact date for the preparation of the final document yet, as it is first necessary to consider all amendments, hold working groups with all interested parties, and submit the project for consideration by the Committee. Since there are many amendments, this process can be lengthy

- Vasilevska-Smaglyuk said.

According to her, 2,500 amendments have been submitted to the draft law to date, but "some of them are spammy in nature."

She emphasizes that "the issue of determining the main regulator remains debatable."

According to the current version of the draft law, the regulator will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the manner established by it, in agreement with the National Bank. At the same time, the National Bank itself can also be designated as the Regulator

- adds the MP.

In addition, the MP notes that "the submission to the session hall and voting in the second reading will take place only after a full review of all 2,500 amendments, holding the necessary working groups, and final approval of the draft law by the Committee."

Therefore, the exact date of the vote in the hall cannot be named yet, but we hope that this period will be short, as the adoption of this draft law is an approximation to harmonization with European legislation, namely harmonization with the principles of MiCA

- summarized the MP.

Add

Earlier, fintech expert and co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka told UNN in a comment that the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine is beneficial for both the state and businesses. Firstly, it protects the rights of users and investors, attracts capital, and creates new jobs. Secondly, the state will be able to receive additional tens of billions of hryvnias in tax revenues annually — funds that can go to defense, social programs, and reconstruction.

Clear transparent rules for taxation and simplified declaration of cryptocurrencies, according to her, will stimulate businesses to come out of the shadows and make Ukraine a financial hub of Eastern Europe.

According to the fintech expert, the adoption of the cryptocurrency bill will be a historic step, as the market currently exists without regulation, and the state is losing huge resources. Regulation will ensure transparency, investor protection, and the trust of international partners.

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Pavlo Bashynskyi

