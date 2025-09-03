The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency

$41.360.01
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 5464 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 12295 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 18462 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 19475 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 75414 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 103271 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 142966 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 151255 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 80465 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 143708 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.9m/s
51%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 233815 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 233730 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 224044 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 220615 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 214972 views
Publications
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 10682 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 18469 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto06:00 AM • 19482 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 75420 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 142967 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Beijing
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 17336 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 31219 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 34147 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 48452 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 93915 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Fake news
Mi-8
Financial Times

The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law on the legalization of virtual assets. The document provides for the taxation of profits from crypto operations.

The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading for the draft law on the legalization of virtual assets. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

The Rada voted in the first reading for #10225-d – the legalization of the virtual assets (crypto) market in Ukraine and the definition of rules for their taxation. For the basis – 246

- Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

The MP noted that the draft law will undergo many changes before the second reading.

P.S. General taxes will apply (18+5%) on profit, and for the first year, there will be a preferential rate of 5% on conversion to fiat in the first year. Who the regulator will be (NBU or NSSMC) is still unknown

- Zheleznyak stated.

Addition

The draft law on cryptocurrency legalization was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in November 2023 under number №10225. In April of this year, the main committee – the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy – recommended that parliament adopt the revised draft law – №10225-d – in the first reading as a basis.

In April, Ruslan Magomedov, head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, noted in a comment to UNN that the NSSMC, together with the NBU, are working on the document to protect investors.

The National Bank of Ukraine supports the new draft law on the regulation of crypto-asset circulation, but has a number of comments.

Addendum

Earlier, fintech expert and co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosiedka, told UNN that the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine is beneficial for both the state and businesses. Firstly, it protects the rights of users and investors, attracts capital, and creates new jobs. Secondly, the state will be able to receive additional tens of billions of hryvnias in tax revenues annually — funds that can go to defense, social programs, and reconstruction.

According to her, clear transparent taxation rules and simplified cryptocurrency declaration will stimulate businesses to come out of the shadows and make Ukraine a financial hub of Eastern Europe.

According to the fintech expert, the adoption of the cryptocurrency bill will be a historic step, as the market currently exists without regulation, and the state is losing huge resources. Regulation, however, will ensure transparency, investor protection, and the trust of international partners.

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine03.04.25, 09:00 • 200693 views

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine