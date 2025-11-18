$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 7072 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 19733 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 14233 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 17777 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 22409 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 23825 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 30517 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 24742 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58730 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 50514 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
78%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanketPhotoVideoNovember 18, 07:46 AM • 21557 views
Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USANovember 18, 08:57 AM • 20394 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideo10:02 AM • 25068 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it10:16 AM • 22332 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 8830 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 8980 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 19733 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 84142 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 114517 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 105668 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pedro Sánchez
Olena Sosedka
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it10:16 AM • 22413 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideo10:02 AM • 25148 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 34142 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 42871 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 40351 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Series

Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19740 views

The cryptocurrency market has experienced one of its most significant corrections this year, with Bitcoin falling by approximately 30% since early October. Fintech expert Olena Sosedka explained the reasons for the decline and outlined expectations for the market's future behavior.

Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market

The cryptocurrency market has experienced one of the most significant corrections this year in recent weeks. Bitcoin has fallen by approximately 30% since the beginning of October, dragging down most other coins. Fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosedka, explained in an exclusive comment to UNN what factors are behind the fall of digital assets and outlined expectations for the market's future behavior.

Instability in the US = crypto market fluctuations

As Olena Sosedka notes, Bitcoin has long ceased to be an exclusively speculative asset and is increasingly reacting to global political and financial signals. According to her, the current correction in the coin's value is largely due to increased risks in the US – government shutdown, discussions around the budget, and general uncertainty in the stock market.

"When investors return to cautious strategies, highly volatile assets are the first to come under pressure. Cryptocurrencies are at the top of this list," the fintech expert explained.

Overheated market and natural price correction

According to Olena Sosedka, after updating historical highs and a sharp rise to record levels, the digital asset market entered a "overheating" phase.

"Bitcoin was growing too fast. Such phases always end in a correction. The only question here is its depth and speed," the fintech expert explained.

In addition, when the price of cryptocurrency begins to fall, massive liquidations of margin positions further accelerate the fall, creating a "domino effect."

Change in institutional demand dynamics

Olena Sosedka reminds that previous waves of Bitcoin growth were largely associated with record inflows into spot BTC-based ETFs. These are "baskets of assets" (stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrencies, etc.) that are purchased in the form of a single exchange-traded security. It was ETFs that provided strong institutional demand for the coin.

"As soon as the rate of inflow into Bitcoin funds decreases, the market immediately feels and reacts to it. In addition, some investors take profits, which further pressures the price," she explains.

What will happen to the crypto market in the coming months

According to the fintech expert's assessment, after the fall, the market may enter a consolidation phase – stabilization within a certain range with increased volatility. It is most likely that in the next six months, the value of Bitcoin will fluctuate between 100-140 thousand dollars. However, it should be remembered that the volatility of the crypto market will depend on external factors.

Olena Sosedka notes that there are three main scenarios for the development of events in the digital asset market.

The base scenario involves consolidation, where the market "digests" the correction, and Bitcoin remains within a wide trading corridor.

Under a positive scenario, the growth in crypto value will resume. Such a development is possible under conditions of a weakening dollar, favorable central bank policies, and renewed large institutional inflows into Bitcoin. This could lead to an increase in the coin's value to even 150-200 thousand dollars.

The negative scenario involves an even deeper correction. In the event of a sharp tightening of regulation or a global shift of investors to risk-free assets, Bitcoin, according to Olena Sosedka, could fall even lower and remain below 100 thousand dollars.

Recall

The price of Bitcoin reached $89,500 and was at its lowest level since April 2025, while the total market value of over 18,000 coins tracked by CoinGecko fell by 25%, "destroying" about $1.2 trillion.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologiesPublications
State budget
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
United States