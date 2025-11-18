Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market

The cryptocurrency market has experienced one of the most significant corrections this year in recent weeks. Bitcoin has fallen by approximately 30% since the beginning of October, dragging down most other coins. Fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosedka, explained in an exclusive comment to UNN what factors are behind the fall of digital assets and outlined expectations for the market's future behavior.

Instability in the US = crypto market fluctuations

As Olena Sosedka notes, Bitcoin has long ceased to be an exclusively speculative asset and is increasingly reacting to global political and financial signals. According to her, the current correction in the coin's value is largely due to increased risks in the US – government shutdown, discussions around the budget, and general uncertainty in the stock market.

"When investors return to cautious strategies, highly volatile assets are the first to come under pressure. Cryptocurrencies are at the top of this list," the fintech expert explained.

Overheated market and natural price correction

According to Olena Sosedka, after updating historical highs and a sharp rise to record levels, the digital asset market entered a "overheating" phase.

"Bitcoin was growing too fast. Such phases always end in a correction. The only question here is its depth and speed," the fintech expert explained.

In addition, when the price of cryptocurrency begins to fall, massive liquidations of margin positions further accelerate the fall, creating a "domino effect."

Change in institutional demand dynamics

Olena Sosedka reminds that previous waves of Bitcoin growth were largely associated with record inflows into spot BTC-based ETFs. These are "baskets of assets" (stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrencies, etc.) that are purchased in the form of a single exchange-traded security. It was ETFs that provided strong institutional demand for the coin.

"As soon as the rate of inflow into Bitcoin funds decreases, the market immediately feels and reacts to it. In addition, some investors take profits, which further pressures the price," she explains.

What will happen to the crypto market in the coming months

According to the fintech expert's assessment, after the fall, the market may enter a consolidation phase – stabilization within a certain range with increased volatility. It is most likely that in the next six months, the value of Bitcoin will fluctuate between 100-140 thousand dollars. However, it should be remembered that the volatility of the crypto market will depend on external factors.

Olena Sosedka notes that there are three main scenarios for the development of events in the digital asset market.

The base scenario involves consolidation, where the market "digests" the correction, and Bitcoin remains within a wide trading corridor.

Under a positive scenario, the growth in crypto value will resume. Such a development is possible under conditions of a weakening dollar, favorable central bank policies, and renewed large institutional inflows into Bitcoin. This could lead to an increase in the coin's value to even 150-200 thousand dollars.

The negative scenario involves an even deeper correction. In the event of a sharp tightening of regulation or a global shift of investors to risk-free assets, Bitcoin, according to Olena Sosedka, could fall even lower and remain below 100 thousand dollars.

Recall

The price of Bitcoin reached $89,500 and was at its lowest level since April 2025, while the total market value of over 18,000 coins tracked by CoinGecko fell by 25%, "destroying" about $1.2 trillion.