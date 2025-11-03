Zima's case is stalled: for months, the police have not submitted criminal proceedings materials against the NBU's chief lawyer to the court.

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:56 AM • 16333 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 19712 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 20231 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 19577 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 18446 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 24129 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 39140 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69444 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68327 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56666 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhotoNovember 3, 02:23 AM • 26052 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - TrumpNovember 3, 02:46 AM • 22603 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US PresidentNovember 3, 03:22 AM • 20426 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - TrumpNovember 3, 04:21 AM • 22860 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 19944 views
Publications
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 5284 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 16981 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 20082 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69444 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68327 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Musician
J. D. Vance
Britney Spears
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 1678 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 4638 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 22147 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 43551 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 93702 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Film

Zima's case is stalled: for months, the police have not submitted criminal proceedings materials against the NBU's chief lawyer to the court.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Pechersk District Court of Kyiv cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against Oleksandr Zima, director of the NBU's legal department, due to the police's failure to provide materials. The hearing has been postponed until November 11, and the court is once again demanding the materials.

Zima's case is stalled: for months, the police have not submitted criminal proceedings materials against the NBU's chief lawyer to the court.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has been unable to consider the complaint of the victims against the investigator's decision to close the criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, for the fourth month because the police do not provide the court with the case materials, UNN writes.

The court once again failed to consider the complaint of the injured party, namely, the co-founder of Concord Bank, Olena Sosedka, against the closure of criminal proceedings against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Oleksandr Zyma, due to alleged abuse of power or official position, which led to grave consequences. Due to the fact that the investigators of the Pechersk District Police Department again failed to send the case materials, the hearing was postponed until November 11.

It should be noted that the court once again appealed to law enforcement officers with a demand to provide materials of the criminal proceedings.

According to the former Deputy Prosecutor General, lawyer Oleksiy Bahanets, such a situation may indicate the interest of law enforcement officers or have signs of illegal influence on them.

Let's add

Earlier, the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, in response to a UNN request, confirmed that the investigator had closed the criminal proceedings regarding Oleksandr Zyma's alleged abuse of power or official position, which led to grave consequences. The case was closed due to the alleged absence of elements of a criminal offense in his actions. Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, who was recognized as a victim in this case, told UNN in a comment that she plans to appeal the investigator's decision to close the criminal proceedings. At the same time, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, in response to a UNN request, reported that they plan to clarify the legality of closing the criminal proceedings against Zyma.

Recall

The criminal case against the chief lawyer of the NBU was opened by the State Bureau of Investigation at the end of 2023 due to alleged abuse of power or official position, which led to grave consequences. Zyma, who is also the head of the administrative council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, interfered in court proceedings by sending a letter from the National Bank of Ukraine to the Fund. In the letter, he "recommended" withdrawing lawsuits filed against the National Bank. It should be noted that the chief lawyer of the regulator asked to withdraw lawsuits of Concord Bank, filed even before the start of its liquidation process. The plaintiff in court planned to appeal fines totaling almost 63.5 million hryvnias imposed by the regulator.

The Fund complied with this recommendation, which, according to the co-owner of the bank, Olena Sosedka, deprived shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

Later, the investigation of the criminal proceedings was transferred to the Pechersk Police Department in Kyiv, whose investigators recognized the co-founders of "Concord" Olena and Yulia Sosedka as victims. According to lawyers, the investigation thus confirmed that Oleksandr Zyma's actions caused real significant damage to the bank's shareholders.

The police, in response to a UNN request, reported that during the investigation they plan to interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank, after which they will consider the possibility of appealing to the court regarding his removal from office.

Experts interviewed by UNN pointed to signs of artificial delay in the investigation of this case.

The Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv was also not satisfied with the pace of the investigation. "The procedural head sent instructions to the Pechersk Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv to intensify the pre-trial investigation," the department told UNN in response to a request.

In addition, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv also, by two rulings, obliged investigators to intensify the investigation of the mentioned criminal proceedings. However, instead of intensifying the investigation, the case was simply closed.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
National Bank of Ukraine
Kyiv