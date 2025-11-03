Zima's case is stalled: for months, the police have not submitted criminal proceedings materials against the NBU's chief lawyer to the court.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has been unable to consider the complaint of the victims against the investigator's decision to close the criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, for the fourth month because the police do not provide the court with the case materials, UNN writes.

The court once again failed to consider the complaint of the injured party, namely, the co-founder of Concord Bank, Olena Sosedka, against the closure of criminal proceedings against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Oleksandr Zyma, due to alleged abuse of power or official position, which led to grave consequences. Due to the fact that the investigators of the Pechersk District Police Department again failed to send the case materials, the hearing was postponed until November 11.

It should be noted that the court once again appealed to law enforcement officers with a demand to provide materials of the criminal proceedings.

According to the former Deputy Prosecutor General, lawyer Oleksiy Bahanets, such a situation may indicate the interest of law enforcement officers or have signs of illegal influence on them.

Let's add

Earlier, the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, in response to a UNN request, confirmed that the investigator had closed the criminal proceedings regarding Oleksandr Zyma's alleged abuse of power or official position, which led to grave consequences. The case was closed due to the alleged absence of elements of a criminal offense in his actions. Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, who was recognized as a victim in this case, told UNN in a comment that she plans to appeal the investigator's decision to close the criminal proceedings. At the same time, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, in response to a UNN request, reported that they plan to clarify the legality of closing the criminal proceedings against Zyma.

Recall

The criminal case against the chief lawyer of the NBU was opened by the State Bureau of Investigation at the end of 2023 due to alleged abuse of power or official position, which led to grave consequences. Zyma, who is also the head of the administrative council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, interfered in court proceedings by sending a letter from the National Bank of Ukraine to the Fund. In the letter, he "recommended" withdrawing lawsuits filed against the National Bank. It should be noted that the chief lawyer of the regulator asked to withdraw lawsuits of Concord Bank, filed even before the start of its liquidation process. The plaintiff in court planned to appeal fines totaling almost 63.5 million hryvnias imposed by the regulator.

The Fund complied with this recommendation, which, according to the co-owner of the bank, Olena Sosedka, deprived shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

Later, the investigation of the criminal proceedings was transferred to the Pechersk Police Department in Kyiv, whose investigators recognized the co-founders of "Concord" Olena and Yulia Sosedka as victims. According to lawyers, the investigation thus confirmed that Oleksandr Zyma's actions caused real significant damage to the bank's shareholders.

The police, in response to a UNN request, reported that during the investigation they plan to interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank, after which they will consider the possibility of appealing to the court regarding his removal from office.

Experts interviewed by UNN pointed to signs of artificial delay in the investigation of this case.

The Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv was also not satisfied with the pace of the investigation. "The procedural head sent instructions to the Pechersk Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv to intensify the pre-trial investigation," the department told UNN in response to a request.

In addition, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv also, by two rulings, obliged investigators to intensify the investigation of the mentioned criminal proceedings. However, instead of intensifying the investigation, the case was simply closed.