01:46 PM
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 6550 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 10244 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 13421 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11256 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13150 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 17794 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 25473 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 24379 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30081 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Facebook

Bank of America forecasts gold price to rise to $5,000 per ounce by 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Bank of America raised its gold price forecast to $5,000 per ounce for 2026, citing increased investment demand and geopolitical risks. This comes amid a record rise in gold prices, which have already exceeded $4,000 per ounce.

Bank of America forecasts gold price to rise to $5,000 per ounce by 2026

Bank of America raised its gold price forecast to $5,000 per ounce for 2026, citing increased investment demand and geopolitical risks. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Bank of America Global Research on Monday revised its precious metals forecasts, raising the expected gold price in 2026 to $5,000 per ounce, while the average forecast is currently around $4,400.

The market is already showing historical growth: on October 8, the price of gold exceeded $4,000 per ounce for the first time, and on October 12, the metal rose to $4,079.62.

Gold prices hit a record $4,100 an ounce on October 1313.10.25, 16:30 • 732 views

Analysts attribute the record figures to increased demand for safe-haven assets amid renewed tariff threats from former US President Donald Trump and expectations of lower US interest rates.

The bank warns of a possible short-term correction, but believes that the overall upward trend will continue until 2026.

If investment demand increases by 14%, similar to this year, the price of gold could reach $5,000 per ounce

– Bank of America experts note.

Recall

According to fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka, the upward trend in gold prices is reinforced by the unstable geopolitical situation in the world.

Wars, trade conflicts, unpredictable decisions of world leaders – all this creates an atmosphere of constant instability, in which gold becomes a universal insurance. So the jump in the value of gold is not just a financial event, it is a marker of investors' trust in the modern economy. And for the fintech market, this is a clear signal: technologies can make finance more convenient, but the basis of trust is always built on simple and understandable values

- summarized Olena Sosedka.

She also noted that the rise in gold prices is just the tip of the iceberg. In essence, it is a signal that investors are preparing for a weakening dollar. A weaker currency makes gold more attractive to international buyers, creating an additional incentive for its appreciation.

The key structural demand for the precious metal is provided by central banks, primarily China and Russia. They are actively buying ingots, openly demonstrating a strategy to reduce dependence on the dollar and a desire to diversify currency reserves.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
Bank of America
Reuters
Donald Trump
China
United States