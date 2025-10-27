$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12835 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 15096 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 21661 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 33841 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 37644 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 35659 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 33775 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 27704 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 59191 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 55218 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.7m/s
63%
740mm
Popular news
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideoOctober 27, 04:17 AM • 55972 views
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 27, 06:18 AM • 29131 views
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 32779 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 25194 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 13337 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 3836 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12832 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 87718 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 108828 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 125453 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Friedrich Merz
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 8132 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 13898 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 25730 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 52728 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 74804 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
The Diplomat

Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12851 views

Why the National Bank is preventing a sharp fall of the national currency and what will happen to the dollar.

Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar

The National Bank of Ukraine continues the gradual weakening of the hryvnia without sharp fluctuations. Over the past week, the hryvnia depreciated from 41.73 to 41.99 UAH per dollar, meaning the national currency lost about 0.6% of its value. This indicates another stage of controlled devaluation, which the regulator is carrying out to adapt the economy to wartime conditions, UNN reports.

Hryvnia between "two fires": war, budget, and artificial stability

The Ukrainian currency is "between two fires": on the one hand, the state has a huge need for budget financing, which is growing under the influence of the war; on the other hand, excessive devaluation can shake confidence in the national currency and provoke panic among the population. That is why the National Bank of Ukraine has chosen a strategy of "managed flexibility", which allows avoiding sharp exchange rate jumps and at the same time gradually adapting the economy to new conditions.

Thus, according to NBU data, today the official dollar exchange rate is 41.9969 hryvnias, and the euro is 48.7668. The situation on the market differs somewhat: in banks, the dollar is traded within 41.70-42.19 UAH, and the euro within 48.45-49.17 UAH. On the interbank market, the rates are 42.06-42.09 hryvnias per dollar and 48.92-48.93 hryvnias per euro.

Why is the IMF calling for hryvnia devaluation?

The International Monetary Fund is calling on Ukraine for a deeper devaluation of the national currency. The IMF's logic is quite pragmatic: a weaker hryvnia increases revenues in hryvnia equivalent from exports, customs duties, and value-added tax, which helps cover military and social expenditures.

However, as fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka explains, such a strategy has painful consequences for the domestic market.

The weakening of the hryvnia will instantly raise prices for fuel, medicines, equipment, and other imported goods. This will "eat away" at the real incomes of Ukrainians. Another consequence of deep devaluation could be an increase in the cost of servicing the national debt, which is tied to foreign currency. In addition, the weakening of the hryvnia could affect the trust of Ukrainians in the country's political leadership and cause a wave of panic among the population.

– explains Olena Sosedka.

At the same time, the National Bank emphasizes that the regulator's goal is not to devalue the hryvnia for a short-term effect, but to ensure a balance between market expectations and price stability in the country.

"The NBU will continue to monitor the situation on the foreign exchange market and will remain a key player on it, compensating for the structural deficit of foreign currency. Thanks to this, the exchange rate will change in both directions (increase and decrease - ed.). At the same time, the NBU will significantly limit these fluctuations, preventing both a significant weakening of the hryvnia and a significant strengthening," the National Bank of Ukraine noted.

Hryvnia exchange rate forecast from Olena Sosedka

In addition to internal factors, the hryvnia exchange rate also depends on the global dynamics of currency markets. Changes in the euro/dollar ratio, decisions of the US Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank – all this has a direct impact on the Ukrainian currency market.

Today, the dollar remains stable thanks to global support from the US and the IMF, as well as the NBU's controlled currency policy within the country. The euro, however, remains more unpredictable.

"By the end of 2025, the dollar exchange rate may fluctuate in the range of 42.5 to 45.7 hryvnias. The euro, however, is likely to have a wider range of fluctuations – within 46.5 – 51.5 hryvnias, given the political uncertainty in the EU and changes in global energy markets," predicts Olena Sosedka.

Thus, the government's benchmarks and analysts' forecasts converge on one point: by the end of 2025, the key mark for the Ukrainian national currency will be the level of 45 hryvnias per dollar. It is important to note that this is not a critical limit, but rather a guideline that allows businesses and Ukrainians to calculate and plan their financial decisions.

"With stable external support and controlled inflation, the hryvnia has every chance to stay within this corridor. If, however, international aid receipts are delayed or new energy challenges arise, the exchange rate may temporarily rise above 46 hryvnias per dollar. At the same time, in a favorable scenario – restoration of exports, increased foreign currency receipts, and growth of reserves, even a strengthening of the hryvnia to the level of 41-42 per dollar is possible," Olena Sosedka stated.

Hryvnia not in crisis: devaluation as adaptation

The current weakening of the hryvnia should not be seen as a sign of crisis. It is rather a conscious process of adaptation to the realities of the wartime economy. And the main task of the NBU in the coming months is not only to maintain the exchange rate but also to preserve the trust of Ukrainians in the national currency. And it is this trust, backed by stable reserves and partner support, that will remain the main guarantee that the hryvnia will withstand any fluctuations in world markets and internal challenges.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPublicationsFinance
State budget
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
International Monetary Fund
Federal Reserve
European Central Bank
National Bank of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine