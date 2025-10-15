$41.750.14
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5748 views

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has been unable to consider the complaint against the closure of the case against Oleksandr Zyma for the second month. The hearing was postponed to October 28 due to the police's failure to transfer the materials.

Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has been unable to consider a complaint against the investigator's decision to close criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, for the second month. The hearing was once again postponed until October 28, UNN writes.

"The case was postponed until October 28, at 2 p.m.," UNN was informed by the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv.

At the same time, the reason for the postponement of the court hearing was not named. However, according to UNN, Judge Anna Hrydasova could not consider the victim's complaint because the police did not submit the materials of the criminal proceedings to the court.

This is an obvious delay on the part of the law enforcement agency, as the court hearing has not been able to take place for the second month.

Let's add

Earlier, the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, in response to an UNN request, confirmed that the investigator had closed criminal proceedings regarding Oleksandr Zyma's alleged abuse of power or official position, which caused grave consequences. The case was closed due to the alleged absence of elements of a criminal offense in his actions. Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, who was recognized as a victim in this case, told UNN in a comment that she plans to appeal the investigator's decision to close the criminal proceedings. At the same time, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, in response to an UNN request, reported that they plan to clarify the legality of closing criminal proceedings against Zyma.

Recall

The criminal case against the chief lawyer of the NBU was opened by the State Bureau of Investigation at the end of 2023 due to alleged abuse of power or official position, which caused grave consequences. Zyma, who is also the head of the administrative board of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, interfered in court proceedings by sending a letter on behalf of the National Bank of Ukraine to the Fund. In the letter, he "recommended" withdrawing lawsuits filed against the National Bank. It is worth noting that the chief lawyer of the regulator asked to withdraw lawsuits of Concord Bank, filed even before the start of its liquidation process. The plaintiff in court planned to appeal fines totaling almost 63.5 million hryvnias imposed by the regulator.

The Fund followed this recommendation, which, according to the bank's co-owner Olena Sosedka, deprived shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

Later, the investigation of the criminal proceedings was transferred to the Pechersk police department in Kyiv, whose investigators recognized Olena and Yulia Sosedka, co-founders of "Concord", as victims. According to lawyers, the investigation thus confirmed that Oleksandr Zyma's actions caused real significant damage to the bank's shareholders.

The police, in response to an UNN request, reported that during the investigation they plan to interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank, and then consider the possibility of appealing to the court regarding his removal from office.

Experts interviewed by UNN pointed to signs of artificial delay in the investigation of this case.

The Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv was also not satisfied with the pace of the investigation. "The procedural head sent instructions to the Pechersk Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv to intensify the pre-trial investigation," the department said in response to an UNN request.

In addition, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv also, by two rulings, obliged the investigators to intensify the investigation of the mentioned criminal proceedings. However, instead of intensifying the investigation, the case was simply closed.

Lilia Podolyak

