New high recorded: how gold and silver prices changed on October 17

Exclusive
08:14 AM • 16 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 8162 views
AI in modern weaponry: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
05:53 AM • 11683 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 43682 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 50148 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM • 38341 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM • 39713 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM • 40426 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 57285 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 37669 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
Trump named the composition of the US delegation for negotiations with Russia on UkraineOctober 16, 10:31 PM • 13153 views
Iran summons Polish diplomat over 'Shahed' drone display in British ParliamentOctober 16, 11:02 PM • 22060 views
"No changes for Russia": Zelenskyy commented on Russian strikes on Kryvyi RihOctober 16, 11:35 PM • 5388 views
Former Trump aide John Bolton faces 10 years in prison for illegal transfer of classified dataOctober 17, 12:39 AM • 8102 views
Transnistria to fully resume gas supplies from October 17 thanks to Russian funding02:15 AM • 9444 views
AI in modern weaponry: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
07:15 AM • 8240 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 57295 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 88106 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 56419 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 79227 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Troels Lund Poulsen
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Budapest
Kharkiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 43648 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 91925 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 68827 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 70240 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 74846 views
New high recorded: how gold and silver prices changed on October 17

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Spot gold price rose 0.8% to $4359.31 per ounce, reaching a record high of $4378.69. Gold futures rose 1.6% to $4372.10.

New high recorded: how gold and silver prices changed on October 17

On Friday, gold reached a new high above $4,300 per ounce. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,359.31 an ounce as of 06:15 GMT, after earlier reaching another record high of $4,378.69. US gold futures for December delivery jumped 1.6% to $4,372.10.

The price of gold bullion has risen by approximately 8.6% this week and is poised for its best week since September 2008, setting record highs in each session.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $54.26 an ounce, representing an 8% weekly gain. Earlier in the session, prices reached a record high of $54.35, following rising gold prices and a short squeeze in the spot market.

Recall

According to fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka, the rise in gold prices is a signal for the modern fintech market that although technologies can make finance more convenient, trust is based on values proven over centuries.

And geopolitical instability further enhances the importance of gold in the international market. "Wars, trade conflicts, unpredictable decisions of world leaders - all this creates an atmosphere of constant instability, in which gold becomes a universal insurance.

So the jump in the value of gold is not just a financial event, it is a marker of investors' trust in the modern economy," summarized Olena Sosedka. She also added that the rise in the price of gold only means that investors are preparing for a weakening dollar. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for international buyers, creating a powerful incentive for its price to rise.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Gold
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
Reuters