Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling stories
08:27 AM • 2388 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 12777 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
06:31 AM • 11183 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 11250 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 22809 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 39354 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30299 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 28617 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 23914 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
Gold prices rise amid weak US data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

In Asian trading, gold rose by almost 1% due to a weakening dollar and weak economic data from the US, which strengthened expectations of a Fed interest rate cut in December. The spot price of gold rose to $4,166.13 per ounce, February futures to $4,201.15.

Gold prices rise amid weak US data

Gold rose by almost 1% in Asian trading on Wednesday, boosted by a weakening dollar and weak economic data from the US, which strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as early as December. Demand for safe-haven assets remains high despite the growth of risky markets. This is reported by UNN with reference to Investing.

Details

On Tuesday and Wednesday, gold prices rose after the publication of several weak indicators for September. Retail sales barely changed, and core producer inflation fell more than predicted. This reinforced the signal of a cooling US economy.

This data will be among the last that the Fed will receive before its December meeting. Due to the prolonged government shutdown, the publication of October employment and inflation figures is expected to be delayed. The report on the PCE index, a key inflation indicator for the Fed, has been postponed to December 5.

The probability of a 25 basis point rate cut at the December 9-10 meeting increased to 80.7% – compared to 42.4% last week, according to CME FedWatch data.

Also, the spot price of gold rose by 0.9% – to $4,166.13 per ounce, and February futures added the same amount – to $4,201.15. The weakening dollar made precious metals cheaper for buyers outside the US.

Prices for other precious metals also increased:

  • silver – by 1%, to $52.0215 per ounce;
    • platinum – by 0.2%, to $1559.90 per ounce.

      On the London Metal Exchange, copper futures rose by 0.3% – to $10,992.90 per ton, after Chile's Codelco announced plans to sharply raise prices for Chinese customers.

      Lower interest rates typically support gold and other non-yielding assets, reducing the attractiveness of Treasury bonds. The dollar index fell 0.5% from a six-month high reached a week earlier.

      Recall

      According to fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka, the trend of rising gold prices is reinforced by the unstable geopolitical situation in the world.

      Alla Kiosak

