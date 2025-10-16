Gold prices continue to rise to a record high above $4,200 an ounce amid US-China tensions

$41.760.01
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious condition
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Thrifty use of electricity: Ukrainians reminded of basic rules
Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committee
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers
Ukraine's new program with the IMF: the fund confirmed Georgieva's visit to Ukraine
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEK
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 12957 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 54446 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal events
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Gold prices continue to rise to a record high above $4,200 an ounce amid US-China tensions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

Spot gold prices rose to $4,237.87 per ounce, while US gold futures reached $4,252.59. The price increase is supported by expectations of a Fed rate cut and escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

Gold prices continue to rise to a record high above $4,200 an ounce amid US-China tensions

Gold prices surged to new record highs in Asian trading on Thursday, marking the fourth consecutive session, as growing expectations for a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut and renewed trade tensions between the US and China boosted demand for the safe-haven metal. This was reported by UNN with reference to Investing.com.

Details

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4237.87 an ounce by 00:25 ET (04:25 GMT), after earlier in the session hitting $4241.99. US gold futures rose 1.2% to $4252.59. The metal has gained more than 5% this week, building on strong gains since early October.

Traders are now pricing in an almost guaranteed 25 basis point Fed rate cut in October, followed by another in December, after Chairman Jerome Powell struck a more dovish tone this week.

The Federal Reserve's "Beige Book," released on Wednesday, showed that US economic activity had barely changed in recent weeks, with businesses citing softening demand and persistent price pressures. The report also noted early signs of cooling in the labor market.

The subdued tone reinforced expectations that the Fed would take action to support growth, further boosting gold's appeal as yields decline.

Gold's gains were also underpinned by escalating trade tensions between the US and China after Washington threatened new tariffs on Chinese-made goods and Beijing expanded export controls on rare earth materials.

Renewed friction fueled fears of a broader trade conflict, driving investors into safe-haven assets.

Meanwhile, a prolonged US government shutdown, now in its third week, added another layer of uncertainty. The stalemate has delayed the release of key economic data and raised concerns about fiscal dysfunction in Washington.

Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 1414.10.25, 09:48 • 19099 views

ANZ analysts said that gold's rally is likely to continue amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty and easing US Federal Reserve policy.

While comparisons to the 1980s price peak are being made, the current price surge is underpinned by structural factors, indicating that elevated prices are likely to persist

- analysts wrote.

ANZ expects prices to reach $4400 by the end of 2025 and peak around $4600 by June 2026, before declining in the second half of that year.

Other precious and industrial metals traded in narrow ranges on Thursday, even as the US dollar weakened.

Silver prices rose 0.3% to $53.13 an ounce, just shy of record highs of $53.6 reached earlier this week. Silver futures jumped over 1%.

The factors driving gold are also supporting silver's momentum. Investors who missed out on gold's rally are now turning their attention to the white metal for exposure

- ANZ analysts added.

London Metal Exchange copper futures were subdued at $10,616.20 a tonne, while US copper futures rose 0.2% to $4.98 a pound.

Recall

According to fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka, the rise in gold prices is a signal for the modern fintech market that while technology can make finance more convenient, trust is based on values proven over centuries.

And geopolitical instability further enhances the importance of gold in the international market. "Wars, trade conflicts, unpredictable decisions of world leaders - all this creates an atmosphere of constant instability, in which gold becomes a universal insurance.

So, the jump in gold's value is not just a financial event, it is a marker of investors' trust in the modern economy," Olena Sosedka summarized. She also added that the rise in gold prices only means that investors are preparing for a weakening dollar. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for international buyers, creating a powerful incentive for its price to rise.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Trend
Gold
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve
China
United States