$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 258 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 2040 views
The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 7444 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 13935 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 17959 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 21366 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 27872 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 35528 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29506 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39443 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 40372 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 26217 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 11514 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 17685 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 11521 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 17826 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 40541 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 45541 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 54730 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 52648 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
United States
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 56069 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 58266 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 113312 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 87072 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 102828 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Diia (service)
FAB-500
Social network

Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

The 2026 budget lays down a record need for external injections and a significant increase in expenditures. As fintech expert Olena Sosedka notes, the economy will be extremely sensitive to financing delays, and the dollar exchange rate may temporarily rise to UAH 49.

Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the State Budget for 2026. The main estimate is calculated based on the assumption that the war will continue next year. Accordingly, the document provides for a significant need for external financing, a record increase in the deficit, and an exchange rate of 45.7 hryvnias per dollar and 49.4 hryvnias per euro. UNN asked fintech expert, co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka about the main risks and currency forecasts for next year.

The 2026 budget adopted by parliament sets revenues at UAH 2 trillion 918 billion, while expenditures will reach UAH 4 trillion 781 billion. The deficit has been increased by almost UAH 6 billion to a record UAH 1.9 trillion, which is 18.5% of GDP. The need for external financing will be UAH 2 trillion 79 billion, which is actually half of all the country's expenditures. The minimum wage will increase to UAH 8,647, and the living wage to UAH 3,209. The government forecasts inflation at 9.9%, and an average exchange rate of UAH 45.7 per dollar and UAH 49.4 per euro.

Olena Sosedka, evaluating the country's budget for next year, noted that it is more a budget for survival than for development, as it will directly depend on the stability of external financing. 

This is a realistic wartime budget, but it leaves the economy extremely vulnerable to any external fluctuations. More than 2 trillion hryvnias of financing from partners is an unprecedented figure. If even part of this resource is delayed, we will immediately feel it in the foreign exchange market 

– warned Olena Sosedka.

The fintech expert emphasizes that among the parameters laid down, the hryvnia exchange rate will be one of the key indicators of economic stability. 

Provided that the current pace of financing and controlled inflation are maintained, we can expect that the average annual exchange rate in 2026 will fluctuate in the range of 46–48 hryvnias per dollar. During peak payment periods and delays in tranches, short-term drawdowns to 49 hryvnias are possible, but there are no grounds for going beyond 50 hryvnias today 

– forecasts Olena Sosedka.

Regarding the euro, the fintech expert believes that fluctuations will be even more dependent on the behavior of the dollar and the monetary policy of the European Central Bank.

The average euro exchange rate will be within 49–52 hryvnias. However, it should be understood that if Europe continues the cycle of interest rate hikes, the pressure on the hryvnia from this currency will increase 

– noted Olena Sosedka.

According to the fintech expert, the main financial risks next year remain inflationary pressure, a record deficit, and a high dependence of the budget on external injections.

The economy continues to operate in a mode of resilience, not growth. Businesses should include increased volatility of the foreign exchange market in their plans and focus on conservative scenarios 

– advises Olena Sosedka.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
State budget
War in Ukraine
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
European Central Bank
Verkhovna Rada