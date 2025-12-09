US concerned about impunity of Russian spies in Mexico

American officials say Mexico has refused to expel more than two dozen Russian spies who were working undercover as diplomats. According to current and former US officials, Russia has intensified intelligence activities in Mexico since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is reported by The New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to American officials, after the expulsion of Russian diplomats and spies from the US and Europe, many experienced agents were transferred to Mexico. The country became attractive due to its proximity to the US and weaker surveillance.

The United States provided Mexico with a list of more than two dozen individuals identified by the CIA as Russian spies. They were posing as diplomats. However, the Mexican government refused to expel them from the country, according to American officials.

According to the American side, Mexico is focused on internal threats, in particular, drug cartels, which allows Russian agents to operate almost unhindered.

Russia can act with greater impunity in Mexico. They are not as closely watched as in the US or Canada - said Duane Norman, former head of CIA operations in Latin America.

Instead, American officials claim that after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia intensified its intelligence gathering in Mexico. The Kremlin needs data on US support for Ukraine and other valuable information that could be used to "undermine Washington domestically and internationally."

The US Embassy in Mexico City even created a new position - a "Russia watcher" - to monitor Moscow's activities in the country. According to US officials, the scale of Russia's intelligence operations in Mexico has significantly increased.

Juan Gonzalez, former director for the Western Hemisphere at the US National Security Council, said: "We provided them with the names of Russian spies who were posing as diplomats at the embassy in Mexico City. These were experienced spies who participated in complex operations across Europe."

