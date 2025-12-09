$42.070.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US concerned about impunity of Russian spies in Mexico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Mexico refused to expel more than two dozen Russian spies operating under diplomatic cover, despite their identification by the CIA. Russia has intensified its intelligence activities in Mexico since the invasion of Ukraine, leveraging its proximity to the US and weaker surveillance levels.

US concerned about impunity of Russian spies in Mexico

American officials say Mexico has refused to expel more than two dozen Russian spies who were working undercover as diplomats. According to current and former US officials, Russia has intensified intelligence activities in Mexico since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is reported by The New York Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to American officials, after the expulsion of Russian diplomats and spies from the US and Europe, many experienced agents were transferred to Mexico. The country became attractive due to its proximity to the US and weaker surveillance.

The United States provided Mexico with a list of more than two dozen individuals identified by the CIA as Russian spies. They were posing as diplomats. However, the Mexican government refused to expel them from the country, according to American officials.

According to the American side, Mexico is focused on internal threats, in particular, drug cartels, which allows Russian agents to operate almost unhindered.

Russia can act with greater impunity in Mexico. They are not as closely watched as in the US or Canada

- said Duane Norman, former head of CIA operations in Latin America.

Instead, American officials claim that after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia intensified its intelligence gathering in Mexico. The Kremlin needs data on US support for Ukraine and other valuable information that could be used to "undermine Washington domestically and internationally."

The US Embassy in Mexico City even created a new position - a "Russia watcher" - to monitor Moscow's activities in the country. According to US officials, the scale of Russia's intelligence operations in Mexico has significantly increased.

Juan Gonzalez, former director for the Western Hemisphere at the US National Security Council, said: "We provided them with the names of Russian spies who were posing as diplomats at the embassy in Mexico City. These were experienced spies who participated in complex operations across Europe."

Recall

The leader of a Russian spy network that operated in Great Britain and, according to the prosecution, conducted surveillance in the interests of the Kremlin, was sentenced by a London court to almost 11 years in prison, and five of his accomplices - to a total of approximately 40 years.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
The New York Times
United States National Security Council
Mexico
Washington, D.C.
Canada
Great Britain
Europe
United States
Ukraine