FBI searched the home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 5418 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 6150 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 5714 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 7768 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 11210 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 10222 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 15922 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 17728 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12501 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13386 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.9m/s
87%
740mm
Popular news
Shalimov Center performed a unique operation to treat liver cirrhosisVideoAugust 22, 07:37 AM • 3656 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideoAugust 22, 08:13 AM • 15769 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 13219 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 8774 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 3322 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhoto03:31 PM • 3144 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 5412 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 7766 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 11209 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 15919 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Joe Biden
Serhiy Kuzminykh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo02:39 PM • 5712 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 3350 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 8804 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 13237 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 23611 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Cruise missile
Euro
Hand grenade

FBI searched the home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

FBI agents searched the home of John Bolton, former national security adviser, in a Washington suburb. The search was conducted as part of an investigation into the possible disclosure of classified information.

FBI searched the home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton

FBI agents on Friday morning searched the home of former national security adviser John Bolton in a Washington suburb. This happened as part of an investigation into the possible disclosure of classified information. Bolton, known for his sharp criticism of US President Donald Trump, said he was not warned about the law enforcement actions, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

"FBI agents on Friday searched the home of John Bolton, former adviser to US President Donald Trump, who has become his fierce critic," the publication writes. According to a source familiar with the matter, "this was part of a national security investigation."

The source added that "the investigation is focused on the potential criminal disclosure of classified information."

An FBI spokesperson confirmed "court-authorized activity" in the area of Bolton's home in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland. The FBI spokesperson also confirmed law enforcement activity at Bolton's Washington office.

Addition

Bolton, who served as US Ambassador to the UN and national security adviser in the Trump administration, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CNN reported that he said he was unaware of the law enforcement activity and was looking into the situation. Bolton had previously called Trump "unfit for office."

The search of his home was another step that critics call the use of government resources against Trump's opponents. At the same time, national security lawyer Bradley Moss noted that a search warrant could only be issued if there was "at least some objective and legitimate" evidence.

"This will be a political phenomenon in any case... The question is, did he really do something that justifies this, or is it pure political retribution?" he said.

Trump, responding to a question about the raid, replied: "No, I don't know about it. I saw it on TV this morning. I'm not a fan of John Bolton. He's a real worthless man."

"He can be a very unpatriotic guy. We'll find that out," he added.

According to the New York Post, the search began at 7 a.m. FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X: "NO ONE is above the law... FBI agents are doing their job."

Trump criticized US strategy on Ukraine and said the latter was effectively not allowed to win21.08.25, 17:37 • 4100 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
X Corp.
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
United States National Security Council
Reuters
United Nations
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States