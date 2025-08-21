Trump criticized US strategy on Ukraine and said the latter was effectively not allowed to win
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden's policy on the war in Ukraine, stating that Ukraine was not allowed to attack the occupying country. He compared it to a sports team without an offense, arguing that it's impossible to win that way.
US President Donald Trump sharply criticized his predecessor Joe Biden's policy regarding the war in Ukraine. He said that it is almost impossible to win a war without attacking the occupying country, and Ukraine was forbidden to do so.
The American leader wrote about this on Truth Social, as reported by UNN.
It is very difficult, if at all possible, to win a war without attacking the occupying country
He compared it to a sports team that has a fantastic defense but is not allowed to play offense. In such a scenario, Trump says, there is no chance of winning.
The same thing is happening with Ukraine and Russia. The insidious and extremely incompetent Joe Biden would not allow Ukraine to FIGHT BACK, only to DEFEND. How did that work out?
At the end of the post, he habitually added that if he had been president at that time, the war would not have happened.
Interesting times ahead!!
