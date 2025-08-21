Trump criticized US strategy on Ukraine and said the latter was effectively not allowed to win

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
02:24 PM • 2998 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 6132 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 13868 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 9198 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 16315 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 40494 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 49495 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 52722 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 76739 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 186098 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.4m/s
43%
745mm
Popular news
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 58549 views
Massive Russian attack on Lviv: number of casualties increased, consequences shownPhotoAugust 21, 05:43 AM • 7774 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: listAugust 21, 06:48 AM • 42452 views
Dnipropetrovsk region was hit by Russian drones and missiles: infrastructure and enterprises affected, there is a casualtyPhotoAugust 21, 07:51 AM • 6352 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 49155 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?02:24 PM • 2998 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 13868 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 49486 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 96451 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 186098 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 55856 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 51243 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 50925 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 78603 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 93901 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
The Washington Post
Facebook
ChatGPT

Trump criticized US strategy on Ukraine and said the latter was effectively not allowed to win

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden's policy on the war in Ukraine, stating that Ukraine was not allowed to attack the occupying country. He compared it to a sports team without an offense, arguing that it's impossible to win that way.

Trump criticized US strategy on Ukraine and said the latter was effectively not allowed to win

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized his predecessor Joe Biden's policy regarding the war in Ukraine. He said that it is almost impossible to win a war without attacking the occupying country, and Ukraine was forbidden to do so.

The American leader wrote about this on Truth Social, as reported by UNN.

It is very difficult, if at all possible, to win a war without attacking the occupying country

- he wrote.

He compared it to a sports team that has a fantastic defense but is not allowed to play offense. In such a scenario, Trump says, there is no chance of winning.

The same thing is happening with Ukraine and Russia. The insidious and extremely incompetent Joe Biden would not allow Ukraine to FIGHT BACK, only to DEFEND. How did that work out?

- Trump added.

At the end of the post, he habitually added that if he had been president at that time, the war would not have happened.

Interesting times ahead!!

- announced the American leader.

Trump on Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: I just want to see what happens20.08.25, 08:38 • 3834 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Truth Social
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Hungary
Ukraine