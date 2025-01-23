"Purges" in the White House: employees responsible for Ukraine, Iran and North Korea have been suspended

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

"Purges" in the White House: employees responsible for Ukraine, Iran and North Korea have been suspended

"Purges" in the White House: employees responsible for Ukraine, Iran and North Korea have been suspended

Kyiv  •  UNN

US National Security Advisor Mike Volz initiated a review of dozens of White House staffers. The employees were denied access to the building and ordered to wait for further instructions from their superiors.

US National Security Advisor Mike Volz has authorized a “full vetting” of dozens of White House officials. These are those responsible for nuclear proliferation by Iran and North Korea, cyber espionage, and the war in Ukraine. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes explained that the move is aimed at ensuring that employees “will be committed to implementing US President Donald Trump's America First program. In particular, the protection of national security and the wise use of tax revenues of working citizens in the United States.

Starting from 12:01 a.m. on Monday, personnel checks are carried out and decisions are made based on assessments

 - said Hughes.

It is noted that the officials were told during a brief call held on Wednesday by Volz's chief of staff, Brian McCormack, that they must leave the building. They were instructed to return only at the request of their supervisors, senior directors appointed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

While this review is being completed, based on the precedent set by the Biden administration, you are ordered to be in touch and report to the office only if the National Security Council leadership requests it

- said McCormack.

Waltz's decision was so unexpected that some officials were unable to physically leave the White House grounds because their passes no longer worked. The awkward stalemate required the Secret Service to manually open the gates for those whose passes were deactivated.

According to a former official, the massive departure of so many career staff during the transition period could make it difficult for the new national security team to address significant issues

According to The Washington Post , dozens of officials sent home on Wednesday were sent to the NSC from other government agencies, including the CIA, National Security Agency, State Department, and Pentagon.

Recall

During a discussion in Washington, National Security Advisors Sullivan and Volz identified China as the main challenge for the United States. The war in Ukraine was not included in the list of major threats to national security.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
national-security-agencyNational Security Agency
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
white-houseWhite House
north-koreaNorth Korea
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising