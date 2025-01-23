"Purges" in the White House: employees responsible for Ukraine, Iran and North Korea have been suspended

US National Security Advisor Mike Volz has authorized a “full vetting” of dozens of White House officials. These are those responsible for nuclear proliferation by Iran and North Korea, cyber espionage, and the war in Ukraine. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes explained that the move is aimed at ensuring that employees “will be committed to implementing US President Donald Trump's America First program. In particular, the protection of national security and the wise use of tax revenues of working citizens in the United States.

Starting from 12:01 a.m. on Monday, personnel checks are carried out and decisions are made based on assessments - said Hughes.

It is noted that the officials were told during a brief call held on Wednesday by Volz's chief of staff, Brian McCormack, that they must leave the building. They were instructed to return only at the request of their supervisors, senior directors appointed by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

While this review is being completed, based on the precedent set by the Biden administration, you are ordered to be in touch and report to the office only if the National Security Council leadership requests it - said McCormack.

Waltz's decision was so unexpected that some officials were unable to physically leave the White House grounds because their passes no longer worked. The awkward stalemate required the Secret Service to manually open the gates for those whose passes were deactivated.

According to a former official, the massive departure of so many career staff during the transition period could make it difficult for the new national security team to address significant issues

According to The Washington Post , dozens of officials sent home on Wednesday were sent to the NSC from other government agencies, including the CIA, National Security Agency, State Department, and Pentagon.

Recall

During a discussion in Washington, National Security Advisors Sullivan and Volz identified China as the main challenge for the United States. The war in Ukraine was not included in the list of major threats to national security.