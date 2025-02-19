ukenru
Trump said he may meet with Putin this month

Trump said he may meet with Putin this month

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32198 views

Donald Trump stated that he is likely to meet with Putin this month to discuss the war in Ukraine. Secretary of State Rubio confirmed that the specific date of the summit has not yet been set.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he may meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin this month, reports UNN citing Reuters.

Details

"Probably," Trump said, wrapping up a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, when asked if he expects a meeting with Putin by the end of the month.

At a press briefing on U.S.-Russian negotiations in Riyadh earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the two sides had not set a date for a summit between Trump and Putin to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump: Ukraine participated in negotiations for three years, but the war did not end25.02.19, 02:15 • 66056 views

After Trump's comments, Sean Spicer, who was the press secretary of the National Security Council under former U.S. President Joe Biden, wrote in a social media post that Russia started the war.

"It seems Trump has fallen for Putin's propaganda hook, line, and sinker," he said. "A reminder that no one needs: Putin started the war by invading Ukraine without cause, and his troops have committed war crimes against the Ukrainian people. Russia is the party responsible for the continuation of this war."

Trump criticized Biden for his actions regarding Ukraine. Biden worked to ensure that Ukraine had weapons to try to fend off the Russian invaders, the publication notes.

"I think I have the power to end this war," Trump said.

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
reutersReuters
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising