Trump said that Ukraine has been sitting at the negotiating table for three years, but the war has not ended. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

In his recent commentary, American President Donald Trump noted that Ukraine has been participating in negotiations for three years, but the war has not stopped. He did not pay attention to the fact that Russia, as the aggressor, has not been able to end the war it started by invading Ukraine.

Trump also expressed the opinion that a solution could have been found much earlier, without significant loss of territory and human casualties, hinting at the possibility of preventing the war in the early stages.

A half-hearted negotiator could have settled this many years ago without losing much land, without losing a single life - said the American leader.

In addition, Trump continued to emphasize his belief that he personally could have avoided this conflict when he was president.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia had performed very well during talks with American representatives in Saudi Arabia.

