russia has performed very well: Trump on today's US-Russia talks

US President Donald Trump said that Russia showed itself very well during today's talks with American representatives in Saudi Arabia, UNN reports.

Russia has shown itself very well. It wants to stop this savagery that is happening there, its soldiers are dying by the thousands every week. These are not American soldiers, these are Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, mostly. Although there are Korean soldiers as well (from North Korea - ed.). This is a senseless war, something that would not have happened under my presidency - Trump said.

Addendum

Fox News White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich, citing diplomatic sources close to the talks, said that the US and Russian delegations agreed on a three-stage peace plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

According to the journalist, the plan provides for a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and the signing of a final agreement. At the same time, the United States and Russia consider holding new elections in Ukraine a key condition for the success of the settlement process.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States and Russia agreed on four principles following talks that lasted more than four hours in Saudi Arabia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shared the results of his meeting with American representatives, noting that the conversation was "very useful" and that the two sides began to understand each other better.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was not invited to the Russian-American meeting in Saudi Arabia.

