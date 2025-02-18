President Zelenskyy canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow, February 19. Zelenskyy plans to visit this country on March 10. Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports UNN.

Details

We want the end of the war, but we want it to be fair, and that no one decides anything behind our backs. It seems to me that this is fair. Any country has a bilateral track with other countries. Please, you can discuss anything, but you cannot make decisions without Ukraine on how to end the war in Ukraine. We were not invited to this meeting, the Russian-American meeting in Saudi Arabia. For us, it was a surprise, I think, as it was for many. I don't know who will stay there and who will leave, who is going where. I don't care, but I do care that partners thought something extra about us. I will not go to Saudi Arabia. We contacted our partners in Saudi Arabia, I have very good relations with His Royal Highness Muhammad, and we agreed that on March 10 I will be on an official visit. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that he expects a visit of a delegation from the USA to Kyiv.

Supplement

The Ukrainian side was not invited and not informed about the upcoming American-Russian negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

It was planned that during the visit to Saudi Arabia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would raise the issue of reducing oil prices. However, he believes that the greatest resource for this is the President of the USA, Donald Trump.