President Zelenskyy canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37885 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 62992 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103174 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67294 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115534 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100648 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112866 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116661 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152173 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65036 views

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65036 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108846 views

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108846 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79131 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44508 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71931 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103166 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152170 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142928 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175327 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32246 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71931 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133854 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135731 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164059 views
President Zelenskyy canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia

President Zelenskyy canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25240 views

The President of Ukraine has canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia scheduled for tomorrow due to an unplanned Russia-US meeting. The visit has been rescheduled for March 10.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow, February 19. Zelenskyy plans to visit this country on March 10. Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports UNN.

Details

We want the end of the war, but we want it to be fair, and that no one decides anything behind our backs. It seems to me that this is fair. Any country has a bilateral track with other countries. Please, you can discuss anything, but you cannot make decisions without Ukraine on how to end the war in Ukraine. We were not invited to this meeting, the Russian-American meeting in Saudi Arabia. For us, it was a surprise, I think, as it was for many. I don't know who will stay there and who will leave, who is going where. I don't care, but I do care that partners thought something extra about us. I will not go to Saudi Arabia. We contacted our partners in Saudi Arabia, I have very good relations with His Royal Highness Muhammad, and we agreed that on March 10 I will be on an official visit.

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that he expects a visit of a delegation from the USA to Kyiv.

Supplement

The Ukrainian side was not invited and not informed about the upcoming American-Russian negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

It was planned that during the visit to Saudi Arabia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would raise the issue of reducing oil prices. However, he believes that the greatest resource for this is the President of the USA, Donald Trump.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
mohammed-bin-salmanMohammed bin Salman
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

